Endorsement letter for Dr Mamadou Tangara as Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations

Dear Editor,

I am delighted to write in support of the candidature of the current Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of The Gambia, Dr Mamadou Tangara, for the esteemed post of the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations. Dr Tangara is experienced and diplomatic and has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills needed to chart the course of the Commonwealth in today’s world. From his past service in government and his diplomatic career, one can clearly see his dedication, ambition, and capacity to protect and promote the principles and objectives of the Commonwealth.

Dr Tangara is a distinguished diplomat par excellence and a public administrator who has served in senior positions in government for more than ten years. His term in office as the Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad since 2018 has been characterised by several achievements in diplomacy in bilateral and multilateral relations, thus making him one of the most trusted politicians on the global stage. He also has a doctorate (PhD) in social science, strengthening his practical experience in governance, international relations, and diplomacy.

Prior to his current position, Dr Tangara was The Gambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations twice, first between 2013 and 2016, and then from 2017 to 2018, during which he acted as a true global citizen supporting peace, security, and development. More to diplomacy, he has worked as the Minister in several portfolios, such as the Ministry for Fisheries, Water Resources, and National Assembly Matters (MFoWRNA) and the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (MOHERST), where he gave strategic policy and political direction that bore fruit for the nation.

Dr Tangara has been described as a visionary and team player in all the organizations he has worked in during his career. He is a changemaker who coordinates people in groups to solve significant problems. In this capacity, he has served the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a passion that is driven by principles of integrity and with a character that is strengthened by creating value and meaningful partnerships beyond conventional political barriers. As president of the University of the Gambia and chairman of the University of the Gambia Governing Council, he served with professionalism and greatly enhanced the growth of higher learning institutions in the Gambia.

When it comes to the vision of the Commonwealth that Dr Tangara has in mind, it is as ambitious as it is realistic. In his mind, the Commonwealth of Nations will be crucial in promoting cooperation, protecting rights, and developing a sustainable future. His vision for a peaceful, empowered generation that sustains itself through climate change mitigation and innovations is in harmony with the goals of the Commonwealth, whereby it seeks to cultivate democracy, peace, and prosperity among its member countries.

Dr Tangara’s experience and insights about the Commonwealth context and its strengths and challenges for member countries make him the person to build forward on these priorities.

With Dr Tangara as the new Secretary General, the Commonwealth and its member nations would stand to gain the following benefits: a united, action-driven, development-focus, and people-led, as he has the acumen, capability, foresight, and vision to redefine and steer the affairs of the Commonwealth of Nations with strategic intent that will significantly contribute to the greater good of the international community. This would help the Commonwealth to be stronger globally since he has the quality of uniting people with different views, solving conflicts, and being fair. In addition, his focus on youth, gender, and sustainable development goals would bring about change for the Commonwealth and present it as an organization that is fighting for some of the issues affecting the world. I am optimistic that Dr Tangara’s visionary leadership will guide the Commonwealth toward unity, progress, and global impact.

I unreservedly support Dr Tangara’s candidature for the Secretary General of the Commonwealth position.

By Dr Assan Jallow

USA