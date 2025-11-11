Ex-AG Ceesay alleges finance minister tried talking him out of rejecting cabinet job

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

In the ongoing filing of arguments in the case of former auditor general Modou Ceesay who is suing the state for unlawful removal, Counsel Lamin J Darbo, representing the former auditor general, has responded to the government’s argument over the circumstances leading to the removal of his client.

Mr Ceesay had claimed that he was removed on the pretext of a cabinet appointment which he rejected in favour of staying in his job, alleging further that there was direct interference in his work by the president among other things. The government has denied this, claiming that proper procedures were taken in the entire matter.

But according to Counsel Darbo, quoting his client, in his latest submission to the Supreme Court, a meeting was initiated by Finance Minister Seedy Keita, who reached out to the former auditor general requesting for a meeting at his office in Banjul.

Darbo said during this meeting, the minister purportedly informed his client that he was sent by the Cabinet to re-engage him on his decision to decline a ministerial appointment.

He went on to reveal that Minister Keita highlighted the shared vision and good relations he and the auditor general had, even recounting “the success story of their cooperation on the audit of the Senegambia Bridge.

“The minister then mentioned that Cabinet was in session and the matter of Ceesay’s rejection was being discussed and that he Keita was requested to take a break from the meeting to come and seek for me to reconsider my decision and to accept the offer of the ministerial appointment,” Counsel Darbo said, quoting his client.

Counsel Darbo continued to reveal that Minster Keita informed his client that Cabinet was looking at three options all of which were inconclusive.

Counsel Darbo said Minister Keita reminded his client that as a layman on legal matters, he was informed that the president’s decision is irreversible as it is similar to a declaration of war.

He said Minister Keita reportedly advised Ceesay to ignore social media postings and to reflect on the story of Surah Yusuf in the Quran. However, Ceesay stood firm, reiterating his decision to reject the offer of cabinet appointment. Counsel Darbo’s statement then quoted Minister Keita as telling the auditor general as follows: “I did consult before reaching out to you. I will give you more time to think about it, as much as you want to serve in that role, the fact that the decision has been made and as it affected other cabinet roles, your continued position as auditor general is not tenable. You can reach out to the Chief of Staff for an update”.

Counsel Darbo disclosed that his client in turn advised Minister Keita that he had already communicated his decision to reject the offer and has no intention to change that.

Counsel Darbo further argued in his statement as follows: “The minister reminded my client that the president’s decision is irreversible according to his understanding and that is also the position of his cabinet colleagues and that there is already a precedence of such a decision in the case of Governor of The Central Bank of The Gambia as it is deemed to be a redeployment and not a removal as he would be first to advice against unlawful removal”.

He said the minister promised to get back to his client and to also relay the outcome of the meeting to the president and his cabinet colleagues.

Darbo said his client said he later received another call from Minister Keita on Friday 12 September stating that he was making a follow up regarding his final decision but his client again reiterated his decision to reject the ministerial appointment.

“My client stated that the minister in his final word to him, confirmed that he spoke to the president and the president said to him that he is not reversing his decision,” Counsel Darbo said.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court will start sitting in early December during which the case is expected to come up in open court.