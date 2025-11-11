D683M allocated for travels in new budget

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The proposed budget for the government’s travel expenses next year has increased to D683,989,06, representing an increment of D186,102,140 from D497,886,992 approved for the 2025 budget.

It is not however clear if these allocations entail local and foreign travels.

In 2023, president Adama Barrow took a step to curb public spending by implementing a suspension on all foreign travel for officials, including himself for the rest of that financial year.That measure, according to the government, aims to streamline expenditures and ensure more efficient allocation of resources.

Fuel, lubricants, vehicle maintenance allocations

According to the estimates, the allocations proposed for purchase of fuel and lubricants next year is D423,403,936, from D346,232,665 approved under the current budget while the estimates for maintenance of vehicles is D110,742,575, only a slight rise compared to D110,677,883 approved for the current fiscal year. the budget is currently being studied by the National Assembly.