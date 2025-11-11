- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow’s annual Meet the People Tour has commenced. He will travel around the country meeting and discussing with citizens. This is a constitutional requirement rooted in Section 222 of the 1997 Constitution.

This provision mandates the president to engage the citizenry and assess conditions across the country. Its legal foundation ensures that the exercise is not a political favour but a state obligation designed to enhance accountability, transparency, and responsiveness in governance.

Thus, by anchoring the tour in law, the framers intended to prevent disconnect between leadership and citizens, especially those in remote communities. This is why, done in the proper manner, this is a very important and crucial activity of the president.

The purpose of the tour is primarily consultative. It allows the president and cabinet officials to gather firsthand information on development challenges, monitor ongoing projects, and respond to emerging concerns. In a country where institutional reporting systems are often weak, such direct engagement helps bridge communication gaps.

This engagement reinforces participatory democracy by giving citizens a platform to voice needs and grievances before the highest office in the land. No middleman/woman. Citizens speak directly to the president and give voice to their thoughts and feelings.

Its usefulness is evident in the identification of priority areas such as agriculture, health, education, and infrastructure. Communities often rely on the tour to highlight urgent issues that may not reach the national agenda through bureaucratic channels. The tour also provides an opportunity for the government to explain policies, clarify misunderstandings, and strengthen public trust.

However, the cost of the tour has repeatedly generated public debate. Mobilising ministers, security units, logistics, fuel, and media coverage consumes significant public funds. Critics argue that in a struggling economy, such expenses must be justified with measurable outcomes. Transparency in budgeting and procurement for the tour is therefore essential.

Despite the financial cost, the relevance of the tour remains clear. In a developing democracy where access to public officials is limited, the tour offers a rare interface between leaders and citizens. When efficiently planned and transparently executed, it supports accountability, improves policy implementation, and strengthens national cohesion.

The presidency and all concerned officials must make every effort to ensure that the purpose is kept in view.