Barrow gets rousy welcome at start of tour

President Adama Barrow yesterday embarked on the annual ‘Meet The People Tour’ with fitting farewell in Banjul and a rousy welcome across the river in Nuimi. Large column of people and vehicles welcome him across the NBR where supporters gathered all day waiting for his arrival.

The president and entourage will spend ten days meeting ordinary people across communities, inspecting and keeping abreast of development projects.

His first stop was Maka Bala Manneh where he held meeting that last into the night. Today Tuesday, the president and entourage will hold meetings at Salikenni and Farafenni.