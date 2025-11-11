Some buyers of Jammeh properties denied access – enquiry heard

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Alpha Barry of Alpha Kapital, the agency tasked with selling former President Yahya Jammeh’s assets, was yesterday ordered to bring all documents relating to the sale of the properties. The order came during yesterday’s hearing when the panel raised issues over claims that several buyers have been denied access to properties purchased, raising questions over the sale process and management.

One such example was the case of a property at Kanifing sold to a bidder who intended to use it as a warehouse and though the buyer paid the full amount, the property remained occupied, reportedly by army mechanics preventing possession.

The investigation heard that after prolonged negotiations failed, the sale was canceled and the buyer refunded, highlighting the complex issue of occupants refusing to vacate properties even after sales are finalised.

Similarly, some properties in Yarambamba were sold but the buyers have been unable to take possession due to similar occupant resistance. “Unlike other canceled sales, some of these properties still appear listed on Alpha Kapital’s website, causing confusion over their status and authority to sell,” the investigators highlighted yesterday.

The investigations also revealed that several bidders have requested that properties be transferred to individuals or companies different from those who originally placed the bids. While legal counsels have prepared the necessary documents, concerns remain over the lack of thorough verification of these third parties, a risky move given the sensitive nature of Jammeh era assets and their possible links to former regime associates.

The unfolding situation underscores the difficulties in disposing of former regime assets transparently while ensuring rightful ownership and access.