Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Gambia News

Ex-VDC chairman, treasurer of Batokunku arraigned for alleged stealing of village funds

Amadou J

By Amadou Jadama

A former chairman of the Batokunku Village Development Committee Mustapha Kandeh and his treasurer Saikou Jatta appeared before Magistrate K Baldeh of the Brusubi court yesterday accused of stealing D878,460.00 from the Bato Kunku village Development Committee funds. They face a two- count charge, conspiracy to commit felony and stealing. 

Police prosecution officer Inspector Lamin Jammeh alleged that the two men conspired among themselves with intents to commit a felony and stole D878,460.00 from the Bato Kunku VDC.. The duo denies all the charges. They were granted bail after the prosecution applied for an adjournment to enable them to bring their witnesses.

