spot_img
spot_img
25.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Protesters demand relocation of Bakoteh dumpsite

- Advertisement -
Arret 11

By Arret Jatta

A group of protesters calling itself ‘Gambia First’ stormed the Bakoteh Dumpsite premises demanding for its immediate closure and relocation to end long years of suffering  by the residents from exposure to garbage and foul stench. Babucarr Jeng, one of the protest leaders said the ‘devastating conditions at the dumpsite, and the lack of sustainable solutions have made it impossible to stay. Many other protesters expressed similar sentiments.

Jeng said they are tired of the blame game between the KMC and the central government over the issue.

- Advertisement -

Saffiatou Joof, an activist, poet, and author, said the way forward will be to have a meeting with the National Environment Agency scheduled for the 13th November.

Previous article
PURA launches 6th edition of Bantaba outreach program
Next article
Ex-VDC chairman, treasurer of Batokunku arraigned for alleged stealing of village funds
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions