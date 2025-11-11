Protesters demand relocation of Bakoteh dumpsite

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

A group of protesters calling itself ‘Gambia First’ stormed the Bakoteh Dumpsite premises demanding for its immediate closure and relocation to end long years of suffering by the residents from exposure to garbage and foul stench. Babucarr Jeng, one of the protest leaders said the ‘devastating conditions at the dumpsite, and the lack of sustainable solutions have made it impossible to stay. Many other protesters expressed similar sentiments.

Jeng said they are tired of the blame game between the KMC and the central government over the issue.

Saffiatou Joof, an activist, poet, and author, said the way forward will be to have a meeting with the National Environment Agency scheduled for the 13th November.