EX-AG CEESAY TAKES GOV’T TO SUPREME COURT

By Omar Bah

The legal representative of the removed auditor general Modou Ceesay on Friday filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court against the Attorney General and Inspector General of Police contesting his “unlawful removal”.

According to the writ of summons obtained by The Standard, the legal team headed by Senior Counsel Lamin J Darbo, is asking the Supreme Court to declare that the removal of Mr Ceesay from his constitutional office as auditor general was unlawful and is therefore null, void and of no effect.

They also want the court to declare that the actions of the first and second defendants in entering or causing officers of The Gambia Police Force to enter into the premises of National Audit Office to forcefully remove Ceesay from his personal office and from his position as auditor general is in violation of Sections 158, 159, 160, and 169 of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia.

They also request that the court declares the actions of the attorney and inspector generals violate Sections 3(2) 11, 13, 14, and 16 of the National Audit Office Act, 2015.

The court has given the attorney general and IGP 21 days to file a statement of defence.