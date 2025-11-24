Ex-minister Ben Roberts, others file for registration of new party 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A former minister of tourism Benjamin Roberts and other prominent figures have filed applications at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to register a political group they called Peoples Transformation Party (PTP).

Confirming this to The Standard, Roberts said while they are waiting on the IEC, they have appointed an interim chairman, a secretary general, regional chairman, information strategist and a public relations officer to operate some activities of the party.

- Advertisement -

According to him, other positions including a flag bearer and party leader, will be formally filled at a national conference in mid-2026. “So whether I will be party leader and flag bearer is yet to be confirmed but I am currently the interim party leader and chairman,” Roberts said when asked if he is going to be the party’s flag bearer.

He said the party’s vision is to create and nurture a strong and sustainable economy intolerant of corruption, crime, impunity, and injustice with equitable access to education, employment, housing and healthcare and to build a democratic, just, and inclusive Gambia where every citizen and resident will have the opportunity to live in dignity, security and prosperity.

“We are trying to be a very structured party, inspire the youths to show them that there are opportunities in politics, its noble and it’s something they need to participate in,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Roberts said the party has been consulted to participate in coalition talks under the “Coalition for System Change” banner.