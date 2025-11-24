The menace of child rape

- Advertisement -

The Standard Newspaper recently reported the death of a minor who was allegedly impregnated by her guardian. This is a deeply disturbing story. This speaks to a horrific cycle of abuse and impunity. That such violence can be carried out by someone meant to protect her is a moral outrage and a failure of the society to defend its most vulnerable, and most valuable.

The problem of child sexual abuse in The Gambia remains painfully common. According to recent data, dozens of rape cases are reported annually, many involving children. Meanwhile, the existing child-protection structures are under-resourced, even though national strategies and frameworks exist. Unicef has long called for stronger child-protection systems — especially better coordination across social services, justice, and health sectors.

This tragedy is not just one case; it highlights systemic failures- weak enforcement of the law. Though the Sexual Offences Act criminalises sex with a child), prosecutions are inconsistent, and impunity remains common.

- Advertisement -

The problem of inadequate social services is a part of the challenges. Many victims never reach social welfare or legal aid, and there is insufficient psychological and medical support. Cultural taboo also make it hard for children to speak out — especially when their abusers are family or guardians.

The government, with partners, should fully implement the child protection strategy, ensuring social workers are trained, monitored, and supported. Cases of abuse must be prosecuted, not dropped. Specialised courts for gender-based violence, forensics, and child-sensitive processes must be scaled up.

Grassroots campaigns must break the culture of silence, inform children of their rights, and teach families to protect rather than punish. Establish and expand One-Stop Centres where children can get medical, psychological, and legal support in a single, child-friendly space. Expand birth registration and develop data systems to track cases, follow up on at-risk children, and prevent abuse. Unicef’s roadmap aims to improve these systems.

- Advertisement -

This young girl’s death must not be in vain. Her story should galvanise all corners of society — government, faith leaders, community elders, and civil society — to confront the abuse hidden behind closed doors. Justice demands more than words: it requires real, concrete change.