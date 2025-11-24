spot_img
Gambia News

No-To Alliance cancels presser after meeting with police 

Press release

The National Executive of the APRC Babili-Mansa regrets to inform the media houses that the planned press conference initially scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to reasons beyond our discretion.

Following engagements with the police chiefs, we reached a consensus to let go of the press conference until further notice.

The media being our great partner, we would duly inform you of any proposed date.

Any inconvenience this change of schedule might cause is deeply regretted.

