EX-MINISTER TAMBADOU NOMINATED TO INT’L COURT OF JUSTICE

By Omar Bah

Abubacarr Marie Tambadou, a distinguished lawyer and former justice minister, has been nominated by The Gambia for a position of judge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Tambadou is renowned for his pivotal role in bringing Myanmar to the ICJ over allegations of genocide against the Rohingya minority.

As Gambia’s former minister of justice (2017–2020), he demonstrated exceptional moral and legal leadership, earning international recognition, including a Nobel Peace Prize nomination in 2021 and being named among Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020.

Tambadou’s career spans over two decades in international criminal justice, including roles at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and as Registrar of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals. His nomination reflects Gambia’s commitment to advancing global justice and leveraging its legal expertise on the world stage.

In the nomination letter seen by The Standard, the Gambia Government expressed strong support for Mr Tambadou’s candidacy for a judge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2026. As the first-ever candidate from The Gambia since the ICJ’s inception in 1945, Tambadou’s nomination is historic.

“While The Gambia has greatly contributed to the development of international law and has become a leading voice for human rights around the world, it has never presented a candidate, nor has a Gambian ever served as a judge of this beacon of justice since its inception in 1945.

“The next round of election in 2026 therefore provide The Gambia with a new opportunity to present a candidate for the first time in our history, and the government is pleased to announce its full support for the candidature of Mr Abubacarr M Tambadou for election as judge of the International Court of Justice in 2026,” the government said.

It added: “His significant background in international law, including leading The Gambia’s case against Myanmar for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention, underscores his capability and commitment to international justice.”

The government believes that his election would be a monumental milestone for the nation, reflecting its dedication to upholding international law and human rights.