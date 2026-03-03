Ex-National Assembly Clerk is new head of NCCE

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow has appointed Momodou Sise, former Clerk of the National Assembly, as the new chairman of the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) with effect from 1st March.

The appointment follows the expiration of the tenure of the previous council led by veteran broadcaster, Alhaji Sering Fye. The members of the new council are: Mariama Chow, Fatou Sosseh Jallow, Momodou Wuri Jallow and Isatou Dabo.

The new chairman is an experienced administrator who worked in banking, finance, and parliamentary governance. He holds a master’s degree in Mmanagement and brings over three decades of high-level experience in public institutions.

Sise’s journey in public service began at the Department of Internal Audit and the Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration, and Employment. He subsequently dedicated a significant portion of his career to the National Assembly, serving as accountant, senior assistant clerk, and deputy clerk for administration and finance, a position he held for nearly a decade before serving as clerk from 2018 to 2024.

As clerk, he was the principal procedural adviser to the speaker and members, providing expert guidance on parliamentary rules, precedents, and constitutional practices.