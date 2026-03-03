Visitor caught trying to smuggle kush into Mile 2 Prison

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Personnel of the Gambia Prison Services last Friday arrested Amadou Tijan Sowe, a visitor who attempted to smuggle kush into Mile 2 Central Prison.

Sowe, 22, is a resident of Abuko and a driver.

Prison Spokesman Luke Jatta told The Standard: “The suspect visited the prison to deliver provisions to a remand prisoner. During routine security screening conducted by prison officers, approximately 22 wraps of suspected drugs locally known as kush, were discovered concealed inside packets of noodles. The prohibited substances were detected as contraband during inspection procedures.”

He said Sowe is being processed and will be arraigned in accordance with the country’s drug control laws.

He said the prison authorities, in collaboration with the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, remain committed to fight drug trafficking and maintain security within all correctional facilities across the country.

He added: “I wish to issue a stern warning to members of the public that any attempt to smuggle prohibited items into prison facilities is a serious offence and will be met with the full force of the law. We urge the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the fight against illegal drug trafficking and other criminal activities”.

DLEAG officers have confirmed that Sowe is in their custody undergoing further investigation.