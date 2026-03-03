Lawmakers back bill to protect personal data in digital age

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The National Assembly yesterday approved the Communications Bill 2025 at second reading, with lawmakers backing the proposed legislation as a major step toward protecting personal data and strengthening regulation in The Gambia’s growing digital space.

The bill, which had its first reading on 19th November 2025, was presented for a second reading in line with Standing Orders 66 and 67.

Presiding over the sitting, the Speaker invited the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Lamin Jabbi, to move the motion.

Minister Jabbi said the bill seeks to establish a comprehensive framework for electronic communications, information media, broadcasting and electronic commerce services in the country.

He explained that the proposed law aims at promoting competition and investment, ensuring consumer protection and privacy, and facilitating the optimal use of national communication resources such as radio frequencies.

According to the minister, the bill will create a legal framework for electronic transactions, including recognition of electronic signatures and contracts, to support e-commerce and e-government services.

He added that it also seeks to strengthen national defence and public safety through secure communication infrastructure, while addressing computer misuse and cybercrime.

“It is expected to promote national and regional competitiveness, ensure the security of ICT infrastructure, and protect personal data and privacy,” Jabbi said.

Contributing to the debate, the Member for Busumbala described the bill as long overdue, noting the increasing shift toward e-governance and digital transactions.

“We are now in a digital world,” he said, adding that the legislation would regulate, protect and promote digital activities undertaken by both individuals and government institutions.

He welcomed provisions relating to data protection and privacy, pointing to rising cases of social media abuse and online fraud. “With the advance of this communication bill, such issues will be addressed,” he said.

However, the Member for Wuli East cautioned that the bill must be treated with seriousness, describing it as important but potentially controversial.

“There are a lot of pros and cons, so I would also advise that we give it to the appropriate committees to make adequate findings and advise us on this,” he said.

Following the debate, the speaker advanced the bill to the ABC Committee for further scrutiny.