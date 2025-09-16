Exporting unemployment: Why The Gambia-Spain circular migration agreement fails our youth

- Advertisement -

The outgoing minister of trade, Baboucarr Ismaila Joof appeared agitated as he held a press conference Friday morning to respond to the absconding of 33 workers who refused to return from Spain. The minister and his officials could be heard frantically trying to rationalise and justify the Gambia-Spain circular migration as an opportunity and a step forward in addressing the country’s unemployment crisis. Closely listening to them, one wonders how on earth does Minister Joof and his officials think that a circular migration is the solution to the socioeconomic challenges facing our youth and the country!

At its core, the program offers seasonal work abroad for only three months. While it may provide short-term income, this arrangement is not truly productive for young Gambians or the national economy. It is a temporary fix that fails to build lasting skills, secure stable livelihoods, or contribute meaningfully to long-term development. After three months, these workers return to the same environment of joblessness and limited opportunity, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and frustration.

Therefore, it begs the question as to why these officials are shocked at the failure of these youths to return? It appears these youths understand the realities in the Gambia more than the Minister and his officials who said they had conducted research to arrive at this terrible decision. Once again, what Minister Joof is exposing is the perennial failure of Africa’s politicians and technocrats in properly managing the resources and affairs of their society for the welfare of their people.

Thus, beneath the surface, this agreement reflects a troubling reality. It reflects a gross failure of the Gambia government to create sustainable, homegrown economic opportunities for its citizens, particularly the youth. Circular migration may sound appealing in theory. It promises employment opportunities abroad, a chance to earn wages, and the potential for skills transfer upon return.

But in practice, this arrangement amounts to outsourcing Gambian labor to foreign lands, often under low wages and precarious working conditions. Instead of empowering our youth to build prosperous lives at home, the government is essentially exporting our unemployment problem, which is a short-term fix that ignores the deep structural issues facing our economy.

This strategy is not just flawed; it is dangerous. It sends a signal to our young people that their future lies elsewhere, rather than within The Gambia. It reinforces dependency on external solutions while diverting attention from the urgent need for domestic job creation, industrial growth, and youth entrepreneurship. The Gambia cannot develop by continuously sending its most productive citizens abroad to work in faraway lands under terms that do little to improve their long-term prospects or the country’s economic resilience.

True leadership demands more. Instead of relying on migration agreements, the government should prioritize policies that harness our own resources, talents, and industries. This includes investing in agriculture, fisheries, tourism, technology, sports, and manufacturing and other sectors where The Gambia has competitive advantages and untapped potential. Moreover, tackling corruption, strengthening institutions, and ensuring a fair and transparent business environment are essential to attract, build, sustain and grow local skills, entrepreneurs and investment that can create decent jobs at home.

History has shown that nations rise when their governments commit to building strong domestic economies and empowering their citizens to thrive where they are. The youth of The Gambia deserve more than to be treated as export commodities in a global labour market. They deserve to see their dreams realized within their own country. Minister Joof must learn from the fact that his own driver decided to abandon his job to go to Spain only to never return. What does that teach Baboucar Joof? He cannot sit there pontificating about what is good or bad salary, failing to realize that human beings are rational beings as his driver has just demonstrated.

Those who absconded are not reckless and without faith. They are being rational and realistic. Their unfortunate but unexpected actions should teach the Minister to also become rational and realistic in building a viable Gambia. The circular migration agreement may temporarily reduce visible unemployment figures, but it does not address the root causes of joblessness, poverty, and lack of opportunity. Worse still, it risks normalising the idea that migration is the only pathway to success.

The Government must rethink this approach. Sustainable development will never come from exporting our youth. It will come from bold and honest leadership, sound policies, and a genuine commitment to building a Gambia where every citizen has the opportunity to live and work with dignity — at home.

For The Gambia, Our Homeland.

Madi Jorbateh

Letter to Auditor General Modou Ceesay

Dear Editor,

I knew 100% that you never accepted the ministerial offer formally in the first place contrary to what is being miscommunicated to the public. Remain as the Auditor General and according to Gambian laws, you are still the Auditor General. That is where you can better help The Gambia. You have unearthed a lot of evidence and Gambians are happy for you. The IMF, AfDB, IsDB, EU and World Bank are closely monitoring the situation. You have left a lasting legacy in which you will always be remembered for. Please don’t bow to any form of pressure or negotiation.

I understand that people (including some opinion leaders) have been persuading you to accept the ministerial position. Please don’t and never accept it. I am with the opinion that some of those close to President Barrow are not advising him accordingly in all national affairs including higher education matters. When you advise a leader advise him based on national interests. Modou Ceesay is a hardworking and decent individual. He works without fear or favour. He knows that he will be held accountable by His Lord for anything he does, any butute he unlawfully consumed, and any act of corruption he refused to expose within the dictates of the law. Modou Ceesay is yet to finish his auditing duties, he will surely penetrate bigger state institutions.

I respectfully urge the President to reconsider this matter. The Auditor General has done a lot of work for the country. Kindly use those investigations to fight against the rampant corruption in our public and civil service. Gambians will then renew their confidence in your leadership. For you to leave a lasting legacy, kindly use those reports and do the needful. Avoid listening to those who will never tell you the truth in protection of their positions. This is always the case for those around African presidents. Remember! Your Excellency, that some of those advising you today and are busy misinforming the public, were the same people who insulted and labeled you as uneducated and clueless (kindly excuse my language Your Excellency). Your Excellency, to some extent, even former President Jammeh was mislead and misinformed and you have enough evidence to learn from that as the most informed citizen of this country.

Dr Alieu Gibba

Serekunda