Fasting, mourning, and remembrance:Unveiling the practices of Muharram

- Advertisement -

By Professor Dr Atif Amin Al Hussaini

Meaning of Muharram: The word Muharram comes from the Arabic word meaning “forbidden.” This refers to the fact that Muharram is one of the four sacred months in the Islamic calendar during which warfare is traditionally forbidden.

Historical Importance Before Islam: Even before Islam, Muharram was considered a sacred month by Arabs. Fighting and warfare were discouraged during this time (Wikipedia, “Muharram”). It’s believed this tradition arose to allow for a period of peace and facilitate trade and pilgrimages.

After Islam: Ashura (10th of Muharram): The 10th Muharram marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. This is a day of mourning and remembrance for Muslims. Other Events: 1st Muharram: The 1st Day of Muharram marks the martyrdom of Caliph Umar, a prominent Islamic leader.

- Advertisement -

Early Islamic Period: The direction of Muslim prayer (Qiblah) was initially set towards the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during this time.

Additional Points: Fasting: Besides Ashura, Muslims are encouraged to increase voluntary fasting throughout Muharram.

Overall Significance: Muharram reminds Muslims of the importance of peace, commemorating historical events, and focusing on spiritual growth. what is meaning of Ashura in Islam and its importance Ashura, meaning “tenth” in Arabic, refers to the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. It’s a significant day for Muslims.

- Advertisement -

Mourning: Ashura is a day of deep mourning, marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Imam Hussain’s death is seen as a symbol of sacrifice against injustice and oppression.

Importance: Muslims observe Ashura with various practices like mourning processions, reciting elegies, and reflecting on the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain and his followers.

Overall Importance of Ashura: Spiritual Reflection: It’s a time for Muslims to focus on faith, resilience, and the importance of standing up for what’s right. Unity and Diversity: While the focus differs, Ashura ultimately underscores the importance of faith, sacrifice, and historical events in Islam. There are lessons derived from Ashura that can be found throughout Islamic scripture and teachings. Here’s a breakdown of some key takeaways: From the Quran: Importance of Standing Up for Justice (e.g. Surah Al-Baqarah 2:143): The Quran emphasizes the importance of upholding justice and fighting oppression. Patience and Perseverance (e.g. Surah Al-Baqarah 2:153): The Quran teaches Muslims to be patient and persevere through hardship. Ashura can be a reminder of the challenges faced by Imam Hussain, and the importance of remaining steadfast in one’s beliefs. From the Hadith: Fasting on Ashura (Sahih Muslim 1130c): The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encouraged Muslims to fast on Ashura, commemorating the deliverance of Prophet Musa A.S. Fasting serves as a way to connect with historical events and seek Allah’s blessings. Lessons from the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): The Prophet’s life is a constant source of guidance for Muslims. His actions and teachings on patience, forgiveness, and upholding justice are especially relevant during Ashura. Overall Teachings from Ashura: Importance of Faith: The Battle of Karbala highlights the power of faith in overcoming challenges and remaining true to one’s beliefs. Standing Up for What’s Right: Ashura encourages Muslims to stand up for justice and oppose oppression, even in the face of difficulty. Resilience and Perseverance: It serves as a reminder of the importance of remaining patient and steadfast through hardship. Spiritual Reflection: Ashura is a time for introspection and spiritual growth, reflecting on the sacrifices made in the name of faith. The teachings of Ashura, as seen through the lens of self-actualisation, can be a powerful tool for Muslims on their journey to becoming the best versions of themselves. Here’s how: Developing a Strong Value System: Ashura and Just Cause: The emphasis on standing up for what’s right, even in the face of overwhelming odds, resonates with the concept of living by a strong value system. Ashura inspires Muslims to identify their core values and act upon them. Following Your Conscience: The story of Imam Hussain’s refusal to pledge allegiance to a leader he believed was unjust aligns with the idea of following your conscience and staying true to your beliefs, even when it’s difficult. Building Resilience: Overcoming Challenges: the perseverance of Imam Hussain and his followers highlight the importance of overcoming challenges. Ashura teaches Muslims to be resilient in the face of hardship. Developing Inner Strength: The act of facing adversity and staying true to your path builds inner strength and perseverance, qualities essential for self-actualization. Finding Purpose and Meaning: Living with Conviction: Ashura exemplifies living with conviction and purpose. Imam Hussain sacrifice inspires Muslims to find their purpose in life and strive to live a meaningful existence. Contributing to Something Larger: The concept of fighting for a just cause connects to the idea of self-actualization through contributing to something larger than oneself. Spiritual Growth: Ashura as a Time for Reflection: Ashura is a period for self-reflection and spiritual development. By contemplating the sacrifices made during this time, Muslims can gain a deeper understanding of themselves and their place in the world. Connecting with Something Higher: The focus on faith and seeking Allah’s mercy during Ashura can motivate Muslims to connect with their spirituality and achieve a higher state of being. Here are some ways you can take advantage of the lessons of Ashura in your daily life: Strengthening Your Values: Self-reflection: Use Ashura as a time to reflect on your own values and how you live by them. Ask yourself: Am I standing up for what I believe in? Am I living with integrity? Moral compass: Let the stories of Ashura guide you in developing a strong moral compass. Use them to identify behaviors that align with your values and those you want to avoid. Building Resilience: Overcoming challenges: View everyday obstacles as opportunities to build resilience. Remember the perseverance shown by Imam Hussain in the face of immense difficulty. Developing inner strength: Practice facing challenges head-on and use them as opportunities to grow stronger. This could involve overcoming personal fears, developing new skills, or standing up for what you believe in, even if it’s unpopular. Finding Purpose and Meaning: Living authentically: Ashura inspires living authentically and true to yourself. Identify what gives your life meaning and purpose, and strive to live accordingly. This could involve helping others, pursuing knowledge, or simply being the best version of yourself. Contributing to something bigger: Look for ways to contribute to a cause greater than yourself. Volunteer your time, support social justice initiatives, or simply be kind and compassionate to those around you. Deepening Your Faith: Increased devotion: Use Ashura as a springboard to deepen your connection with your faith. This could involve increased prayer, studying religious texts, or spending time in reflection. Gratitude and perspective: Reflect on the blessings in your life and cultivate an attitude of gratitude. Remember, both the parting of the Red Sea and the sacrifices made during Ashura serve as reminders of Allah’s power and mercy. Remember: These are just some suggestions, and how you integrate the lessons of Ashura will be personal. The key is to find a way to connect these powerful teachings to your daily life to become a more just, resilient, and purposeful individual.