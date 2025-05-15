Fellow Gambians

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

It is time we awaken from the dangerous slumber of division and face the painful truth together: the legacy of Yahya Jammeh’s stolen assets, our nation’s stolen future, is being suffocated beneath a pile of blame games, political bickering, and tribal distractions. This is not just a matter of accounting or missing funds. It is a matter of justice, of accountability and most certainly of dignity.

We must stop pointing fingers at the NPP, UDP, or any other party as if corruption wears a single colour or answers to a single name. Corruption is a disease that spreads in silence, under the cover of our own division. While we argue, the truth fades further into the shadows. Every member of the coalition collectively shares the blame for this monumental national disaster.

Let us be brutally honest and accept the fact that if we do not come together as one people and demand transparency and proper investigation from all branches of our government, especially through our National Assembly, we will all be complicit in the continued betrayal of our nation.

And let us make no mistake, no investigation worth its name and or salt will see the light of day without bipartisan support. That is the brutal reality of our democracy.

Do we want to recover what was stolen from us or simply win petty points on social media?

Do we care about the poor child who still walks barefoot because funds meant for schools were looted? Do we care about the mothers who die giving birth in hospitals lacking even basic supplies? Or are we content with shouting across political lines, forgetting the blood, sweat, and tears of those who suffered under the previous regime and those who remain victims to this date?

We cannot afford to be divided now. We must stand with one voice as Gambians, not partisan. Only then can we demand a credible investigation into the Jammeh assets. Only then can we force transparency. Only then can we restore what is rightfully ours.

History is watching. Our children are watching. And if we fail to rise above political trenches today, we will answer not just to them, but to our own conscience.

Yes, Ba Tambadou was the Chief supervisor of it all and therefore bears the greatest responsibility because the Ministry of Justice which he headed, by law, was at all times, the oversight authority that the Janneh constitution fell under. However, what we cannot also do is to beat a dead horse into eternity.

The time to unite is now. The time to act is now. The truth is being suffocated through blame games and partisan finger pointing.

Let us unite and recover and reclaim our sovereign national wealth which was meant for all and not a privileged few.

Melville Roberts

UK

EFSCRJ holds Sabach Sanjal NAM accountable

Dear Editor,

The EF Small Centre takes great exception to the offensive remarks of the Member for Sabach Sanjal Alh Babou Ceesay in his deliberations during the extraordinary session of the National Assembly today. Not only has he misrepresented the GALA members and the youth of the Gambia, but he has also disrespected Gambians by ridiculing the exercise of constitutional rights and democracy with the remark that even “cockroaches” now do what they want.

Alh Babou Ceesay must be informed that protest led by GALA and the youths was not an unruly and an unlawful act in any way. The Constitution guarantees the right to protest under Section 25 with restrictions that are reasonable and necessary in a democracy and for the public interest. The Public Order Act requires citizens to acquire a police permit only when they embark on a procession or use a loudspeaker in a protest.

It was very evident that on May 8 The Gambia Police Force arrested the GALA leaders at the Never Again Memorial Arch in Banjul while they were peacefully sitting down and did not even begin their protest. Therefore, at the time of the arrest the GALA leaders were not on a procession and had no loudspeaker. Hence their arrest was totally unconstitutional and unlawful.

Protest is not a crime and an irresponsible act. Protesters are not criminals and irresponsible people. Rather, it was thanks to the GALA protest following the publication of the investigative report by The Republic that this extraordinary session was being conceived and held today. As noted by several NAMs during today’s sitting, the parliament failed in its duty to address the issue of Jammeh assets for the past 9 years. Hence NAM Ceesay should recognise the efforts of the youth with appreciation which enabled him as a parliamentarian to do his job that he had failed to do for 9 years.

EF Small Centre therefore urges NAM Alh Babou Ceesay to understand the law and obtain facts before he launches scathing remarks against citizens who elected him to serve them.

While Section 113 of the Constitution guarantees the freedom of speech of National Assembly Members for which they cannot be questioned by the courts, Section 112(a) reminds NAMs to maintain the dignity of the The Gambia National Assemblyly in their acts during and outside sittings. We find his comments to be condescending, unconstitutional and undignified. We therefore urge him to henceforth abide by the Constitution and Standing Orders of the National Assembly in his deliberations on the floor of parliament.

EF Small Centre stands with the GALA team and the youths of the Gambia in demanding transparency and accountability through protests which is a constitutional right. The Public Order Act is a colonial and autocratic law which cannot be used to violate our Constitution only to allow corruption, abuse of power, disregard of the rule of law and human rights violations to prevail.

We urge NAM ALh Babou Ceesay to get his facts right and withdraw his offensive remarks.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh