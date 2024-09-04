FOCAC 2024: President Barrow listens to concerns of Gambian students in China

- Advertisement -

By Talibeh Hydara

Less than twenty hours after his arrival in Beijing, President Barrow has on Wednesday morning met and interacted with the Gambian student community in China.

The students, enrolled at different universities across China, welcomed the president to Beijing ahead of his participation in the FOCAC summit.

In a brief meeting with the students facilitated by the Gambian embassy in China, President Barrow listened to their concerns and those of the business community.

The Gambia’s ambassador to China, H.E Masanneh Kinteh, praised the president for meeting the students despite a hectic schedule.

Ambassador Kinteh informed the president of the cordial relations between the embassy and the Gambian student community.

Musa Nget, the president of the Gambian Students In China, listed some of the challenges the students are facing in China with specific emphasis on late payments and difficulties in returning with their belongings after finishing their programmes.

“Some of the students find it difficult to go home with all their belongings after finishing their studies. We will be very grateful, Mr President, if your office could provide at least one container every year for those who compete their education and wish to return,” he said.

Mr Nget equally pleaded with the president to help provide stipend for self-sponsored students in China to facilitate their upkeep.

He also thanked the embassy for its efforts in supporting the Gambian students at all times.

In his remark, President Barrow told the students that some of the concerns raised have already been discussed at cabinet level. He said his government will go the extra mile to invest in the youths who are expected to lead the country’s future development endeavors.

The official opening ceremony of the FOCAC Summit is scheduled for Thursday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The president is expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.