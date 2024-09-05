Ghanian delegation due in Banjul to finalise cooperation on skills exchange

- Advertisement -

A high-powered delegation from the National Service Authority (NSA) is expected to travel to The Gambia to finalise talks on a cooperation agreement that will see Ghanaian service persons with specialised skills being deployed in that country.

The delegation, to be led by the Director-General of the NSA, Osei Assibey Antwi, will engage their Gambian counterparts on how to address certain mutual manpower requirements.

The historic move is aimed at expanding the NSA’s frontiers by offering national service persons the needed international exposure.

Requests

Also being considered by the NSA are requests from Liberia, Sierra Leone and some neighbouring francophone countries.

“The development of personnel goes beyond a single institution and this requires strategic partnership and collaboration at local and international levels,” Mr Osei Assibey Antwi said in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday.

Consequently, a World Bank support will be sought to cater for the financial element of the agreement.

New status

Following the change in its nomenclature from a scheme to an authority, the NSA, in the performance of its functions, could enter into a contract or any other related transaction.

The bill to that effect was passed by Parliament and assented to by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on July 31, 2024.