Foñi Bintang NAM to run for president 

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

One of the five Independent National Assembly Members from the faction of the APRC loyal to former president Jammeh, has dramatically announced his intention to run for president in next year’s elections.

Bakary Badjie, the NAM for Foñi Bintang chose Independence Day, and the same time President Barrow was leading the celebrations in Banjul, to make his announcement at the Gambia Teachers Union Conference Center in Brikama.

- Advertisement -

Addressing a conference of rather bemused invited press corps, Hon Badjie explained that he chose to join the ring in next year’s presidential race because of the ‘suffering’ of the people of The Gambia.

Badjie explained that he was never inclined to become a politician, but the country needs a savior to rescue it from the present situation. “I am not standing before you here to boast or bluff. I stand before you today with courage, confidence and conviction that The Gambia deserves better,”Badjie told journalists.

He added: “I have taken stock of the plight of the youths dying in the sea trying to flee for a better life, the undeveloped agriculture, poor education and collapsing health sectors and feel that is young people like me and others who must rise up and stop the suffering. Who say the young people cannot do it; we can do it and we did it earlier in history. Go down history and you will see the work of the young,” he stressed.

- Advertisement -

He said the situation in the country now is so bad that is even those in employment are suffering, talk less of the many without jobs or occupations.

Mr Badjie disclosed that he will run on an independent ticket and made no mention of his group, the No to Alliance faction of the former president’s party.