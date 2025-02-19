ACCUSED ASKS POLICE TO LOOK FOR PIU KILLERS ELSEWHERE

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The man accused of killing two police officers and wounding a third in 2023, Ousainou Bojang, on Monday told the court trying him for their murder, that the police must go and look for the actual killers of their colleagues, because he did not kill them. He was continuing his testimony before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of High Court in Banjul.

The suspect insisted he did not kill the PIU officers and that the Anti-Crime Unit of the police know the person who killed them.

The suspect told the court that this fact is clear to the police because during the course of investigations when he was taken to Sukuta Police Station, he was paraded before seven people, whom the police claimed were eye witnesses, but none of them said they know or identified him as the shooter.

He disclosed that some of the eye witnesses said the person they saw was short and was wearing a white kaftan.

The suspect alleged that one Commissioner Sowe of the Anti-Crime Unit misled the Gambia police command.

“After that parade at Sukuta Police Station I was taken to the Anti-Crime Unit where I was handcuffed and when Ebou Sowe came and I asked him whether he had come to release me he replied that he cannot release me because if he does that he could be killed,’’ the accused told the court.

He further disclosed that Ebou Sowe then prepared coffee for him which he drank and thereafter he fell asleep only to find himself in a cell.

“Ebou Sowe took my smart phone , asked me to unlock it after which he Sowe went through my Whatsapp mesasages and realised that all I had said about my relationship with my white lady friend and his boss, Katherine were true,’’ Ousainou Bojang said.

He also told the court that the investigators who came to his residence in Brufut took so many things from his house including a diary which has the pin code to his smart phone.

At this juncture, Lawyer Lamin J.Darboe, defence counsel applied to the court for the prosecution to furnish the court with every items that the police took from the accused person house during the course of investigation.

The presiding judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh granted the application and ordered that the Commissioner of Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force or his subordinates produce everything taken from Ousainou Bojang residence in Brufut to the court before or on the next adjourned date.

Hearing continues on the 24.