President Barrow’s statement on the occasion of Gambia’s 69th Independence Anniversary

Your Excellencies,

President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló

The President of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye,

Representative of President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Honourable Speaker,

Representative of the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Honourable Defence Minister

His Highness the Emir of Kano, Federal Republic of Nigeria

The First Lady, Madam Fatou Bah-Barrow, and Madam Sarjo Mballow-Barrow,

The Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia,

Former Vice Presidents Present,

Honourable Speaker of the National Assembly,

My Lord, the Honourable Chief Justice,

Honourable Members of Cabinet and the National Assembly,

Lord Mayors and Chairpersons of Area Councils

Regional Governors and Executive Coordinators,

Members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps,

Representatives of International Organisations and Partners,

Political Party Leaders, Government Officials, Service Chiefs, Community and Religious Leaders.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls,

It is with an immense feeling of honour and joy that I address this colourful gathering on this historic day, marking our beloved nation’s sixtieth (60th) Independence Anniversary.

As we celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the political voyage that has transformed The Gambia into a sovereign state, I welcome their Excellencies, President Faye, President Embalo, Representatives of our Special Invitees, and the Emir of Kano in our midst.

We acknowledge, with appreciation and delight, the grace of their presence, together with all the distinguished guests in attendance. Your Excellencies, please feel at home.

Ladies and gentlemen, the theme for this Jubilee celebration, Marching in Solidarity for Self-Reliance and National Development, should be at the heart of our reflections and actions, as our collective political journey progresses henceforth.

The theme is a call for us to amplify efforts geared towards the strong, united, and prosperous country we envision. In doing so, it is essential that we honour the past, celebrate our achievements, embrace the present, and commit to shaping a brighter future through a collective endeavour characterised by resilience, hope, and determination.

As we look back, the aspirations and enduring legacy of the nation’s political fathers should continue to inspire us and remind us of the values of unity, fortitude, and self-determination that bind us as a people.

Despite major political disruptions, resource constraints, economic crises, and other calamities, we have remained steadfastly committed to justice and democracy, and have stood united as one people, especially whenever it mattered most.

Today, we can proudly revisit the past eight (8) years with appreciation of our achievements. The historic 2016 Presidential Election, leading to a peaceful constitutional change of government, demonstrates the power of unity and collective determination in shaping a country’s democratic future. This spirit should be strengthened to bind us closer, as we march head-on into the future.

There is no doubt that, since coming to office in 2017, my government has made significant strides in national reconciliation initiatives, strengthening democracy, and promoting good governance, while advancing economic growth.

In the quest of improving lives and livelihoods, our ten-year National Development Plan (YIRIWAA) now drives focussed efforts on sustainable economic development anchored on infrastructural development, food security, human capital formation, and social protection for the vulnerable.

Promisingly, our economy shows remarkable resilience, despite global challenges. The five point eight percent (5.8%) growth rate in 2024 and decreased headline inflation from eighteen percent (18%) in 2023 to ten (10%) in 2024 are remarkable achievements. All to the better, it is projected that our economic performance will improve from 2025 onward.

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Boys and Girls,

This year’s theme emphasises the need for greater solidarity, confidence, looking inward for answers to our challenges, and acting on realistic and sustainable solutions.

It also puts emphasis on increased reliance on domestic resources to reform and develop our institutions and governance processes for effective and productive service delivery. All these imply taking bold decisions for appropriate action.

The unwavering dedication of every Gambian, both at home and abroad, in driving progress is truly commendable, but the need to accelerate this is more urgent than we can imagine.

Evidently, it is through solidarity, resilience, and shared determination that we can navigate challenges to position The Gambia as a competitive force in the global economy. This has to be a self-reliant, resilient, and an inclusive Gambia for every citizen.

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Boys and Girls,

We have made striking headway in various areas of development, with infrastructural development accorded top priority, typically through construction, expansion, or upgrading of hospitals, health facilities, schools, training centres, universities, roads, and bridges.

The multiple projects undertaken, either completed or in progress, are already enormously impactful.

So far, over nine hundred and ten (910) kilometres of roads, for example, have been paved, and works on three hundred and sixty-five (365) kilometres of rural and urban roads are ongoing. Our plan is to construct five hundred (500) kilometres more of quality roads.

We also take much pride in our achievements in the areas of education and health. This far, a total of four hundred and twenty-four (424) new schools have been constructed, along with six thousand, four hundred (6,400) new classrooms to meet the growing educational needs of Gambian children.

As a result, the education sector has recorded inspiring progress, with gross enrolment rates reaching one hundred and two, point eight percent (102.8%) at the Lower Basic level and above fifty percent (50%) at the Upper Basic and Secondary Education levels. This confirms the Government’s successes in breaking down barriers, expanding access to education, and creating opportunities for every Gambian child to succeed.

We have similarly made tremendous strides toward achieving affordable and quality Universal Health Coverage (UHC). The progressive rollout of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the recently inaugurated state-of-the-art, fully equipped health facilities across the country are crucial steps towards realising this goal.

I am pleased to announce that over one hundred (100) doctors are currently specialising in various disciplines at The Gambia Medical School (UTG).

Also, other healthcare professionals are receiving in-country training in various areas or specialisation to improve service delivery. These high points mark a new era in healthcare services in the country and provide evidence of a truly strengthened health sector.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As the backbone of our economy, Agriculture is critical for food security and national development. It is thus reassuring that, except for groundnuts, agricultural production has surged through well-targeted government interventions.

Although these impressive achievements highlight progress, they are tempered by high unemployment and poverty level rates, which contribute to irregular migration and crime.

To resolve these challenges, my government will committedly continue expanding livelihood opportunities.

To uplift the status of our women, since 2019, the Women’s Enterprise Fund has financially supported thousands of women entrepreneurs, enabling them to establish and expand businesses.

Additionally, our skills training programmes have equipped thousands of women and youths with practical skills, thus allowing them to start businesses, enhance employability, and contribute to national development.

To further tackle unemployment, the recently launched Land for Agricultural investment initiative presents a significant opportunity to engage the youth in farming and agribusiness, hence offering sustainable livelihoods in the agricultural sector. Besides this, my administration is actively promoting the establishment of light industries to create more gainful employment opportunities and foster economic growth.

Fellow Gambians,

Boys and Girls

Today, we are a proud nation of over two million, four hundred thousand (2.4 million) people. This milestone calls for reflection on how to better utilise our human resource, skills, knowledge, and the vast potential that resides in the people and the land for better and faster results.

As we march on, we must acknowledge the struggles that many Gambians face, particularly the youth. The Gambia’s youthful population is our greatest asset, and this includes you, the school children and students in our educational institutions.

You are endowed with immense potential and, therefore, able to drive our nation’s growth. Yet, too many young people venture into irregular migration.

Let me assure you that my government stands in solidarity with you, and we are determined to create various pathways for you to succeed here, at home.

The opportunities at your disposal are amazing. The technologies at your fingertips are tools to shape your lives, change the fortunes of your families, and transform your communities and the nation. To succeed, however, you must pay heed to good advice, be respectful, hardworking, and law-abiding. Do not be deceived by the stories you hear about other lands. There is no land of milk and honey. This is a world of hard work, and no one can change this reality.

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We are accelerating efforts to ensure that every community, no matter how remote, is powered, connected, and exposed to the comfort of modern life. Two hundred and three thousand (203,000) meters have already been connected to the national grid, all geared towards reaching our target for universal access to electricity by end-2025. This is a huge challenge, but so is our resolve unyielding.

As we strengthen bilateral cooperation and invest in our nation’s future, let this Independence Day anniversary celebration remind us that we are all together on a transformative journey. No Gambian should feel left behind! Our unity, resilience, and unwavering hope must propel us forward to build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and future generations. Let us draw strength from the past and march forward, confident and determined.

We honour the countless Gambians, at home and in the diaspora, who continue to contribute to our national development. These collective sacrifices have to inspire us to uphold the values of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law. This way, we will maintain a stable Gambia where all citizens can realise their potential.

The strength, resolve, and efforts of every Gambian constitute the heartbeat of the nation, but we must be thankful to our development partners, neighbours, and friends for accompanying us on our development journey.

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen,

I appreciate the efforts of all parents in the country, especially those working with our institutions and diligent teachers to take care of our children. Together with the formidable Security Services, the voluntary organisations and cultural groups with us, I thank you all for the elegant and entertaining parade displayed this morning.

The occasion has been quite solemn and splendid, for which I commend the Organising Committee and everyone present.

Excellencies, on behalf of the entire nation, I thank you, once again, for gracing this historic occasion.

In congratulating every Gambian and wishing everyone a joyful anniversary, I ask that we continue the march in solidarity, with renewed hope and commitment to peace, progress, and stability in a self-reliant and flourishing Gambia for all.

May the spirit of this memorable Day thrust us forward, as we continue the collective journey to prosperity.

Happy Independence Day Anniversary.

May God bless us all.