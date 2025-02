- Advertisement -

The Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia has come up with an innovative event as part of the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence celebrations.

The event will take a form of seminar with Gambian sports legends at the Olymp-Africa Centre in Serekunda East.

This event is designed to provide an insightful and engaging discussion among sports and women of now and yesterday years who would use the opportunity to learn from and network with each other .