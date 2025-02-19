Football transfer gossips and news

- Advertisement -

Manchester United are keen on signing Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, but the 26-year-old Nigeria striker’s Champions League aspirations and wage demands might make any deal tough to complete. (Teamtalk),

Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, 32, wants to see out the remaining 16 months of his £300,000 per week contract, dealing a blow to the club’s plans to sell him to raise transfer funds. (Mirror),

Manchester City’s interest in 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz, who would cost more than £85m, is increasing as the club plans for a future without Belgium’s Kevin de Bruyne, 33. (Mail),

Borussia Dortmund want £85m (102m euros) for Jamie Gittens, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea among the 20-year-old England U21s winger’s suitors. (Bild ),

Manchester City are braced for offers for Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer, with clubs in Spains, Portugal and Saudi Arabia interested in the 30-year-old. (Football Insider),

Argentinia U20s attacker Claudio Echeverri, 19, will join Manchester City’s squad this week after spending the last year on loan at River Plate. (Fabrizio Romano),

Manchester City could face competition from rivals Manchester United for Atalanta’s 23-year-old Belgium midfielder Charles de Ketelaere. (Teamtalk),

Tottenham tried to sign Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord late in the January transfer window, but the 23-year-old decided to join AC Milan instead. (Calciomercato – in Italian, \)

Bayern Munich have dropped out of the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, which has cleared the path for Barcelona to sign the 29-year-old Germany international on a free when his contract expires in the summer. (Sport – in Spanish),

Manchester United will earn £31m if Marseille sell English attacker Mason Greenwood, 23, to Paris St-Germain this summer, as they hold a 50% sell-on clause. PSG have offered Marseille 75m euros (£62m). Bournemouth and Spain under-21s defender Dean Huijsen, 19, has a £50m release clause in his contract which can be activated from this summer, with Liverpool among the clubs interested. (Fabrizio Romano),