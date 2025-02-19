WAVE collaborates with Fulladu NAM to empower women groups with sustainable income generating Items

- Advertisement -

Women’s Association for Victims’ Empowerment (WAVE) in collaboration with Lower Fulladu lawmaker Hon Gibbi Mballow receive funding from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CLFI) to empower 30 women groups in Lower Fulladu with large and spacious cooking pots, chairs and plates to support their catering businesses, social events and income generating activities.

As part of the initiative, health and hygiene training programs were conducted to educate beneficiary women groups on sound hygiene practices and illness prevention methods in the preparation and handling of food.

Speaking at a presentation event in Jahally, Hon Mballow praised WAVE and CLFI for the partnership and funding which he said will go a long way in addressing the challenges faced by women in their caterings when hosting social events. “This support will have a significant impact on my people and it will help them make some communal savings,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Program and reporting assistant at WAVE Akitania Nzally said; “We realise that most women in rural areas face challenges in accessing these materials when they have social events like naming ceremonies, weddings and funerals. So we deem it necessary to support them with these items which they have requested during our engagements with them.

Emphasising the importance of the hygiene training sessions, she stated it will help them to know about safety tips and prevent them, their families and communities from risks of food borne illnesses.

Ms Nzally expressed optimism that the items donated will serve the community as intended, adding that proceeds generated from its rentals could be used to finance some of their community needs.

- Advertisement -

Maisah Jikineh, a women leader from Jahally, welcomed the support describing it as a timely intervention for her people. She reiterated the importance of the health and hygiene training while calling on the women to put into practice the knowledge gathered from it to guide them stay safe at all times.

Youth leader Muhammed Marega also made similar remarks, praising CLFI, WAVE and Hon Mballow for the magnificent support rendered to their communities.