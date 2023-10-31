Football ambassadors visits GFF president

- Advertisement -

The president of The Gambia Football Federation Lamin Kaba Bajo recently received a delegation from Gambia Football Ambassadors, an organisation dedicated to enhance football development in the country.

The ambassadors seek to partner GFF in the implementation of the activities of the organisation.

They used the visit to update Mr. Bajo on the ongoing Veteran’s Cup, an initiative the ambassadors took to nurture cohesion and strengthening connections within the football community.

The competition also serves as a platform to reconnect retired national footballers and recognise their invaluable contributions to football development in The Gambia.

Mr. Bajo assured the delegation of the support of the GFF in the implementation of the activities of the organisation.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the federation in the growth and development of football in the country.