Soldier-bodybuilder speaks ahead of Senegal competition

By Adama Makasuba

Gambian soldier-bodybuilder, Abdoulie Badjie is hoping to go far in the forth coming international bodybuilding competition scheduled to take place on 26 December in Senegal.

Lion man, as he is fondly called finished in second place in top competitions both domestically and internationally since switching from boxing to bodybuilding five years ago.

“I will be competing internationally on 16 December in Senegal and I am going to compete in the men’s physique. Right now, I don’t have anybody supporting me, I finance for myself,” he said.

Badjie who joined the army as a trained boxer had to switch to bodybuilding due to lack of support to reach his goals in boxing despite high prospects and potentials in boxing.

“I was doing very well boxing but because I was not having the support, I decided to switch to bodybuilding,” he said.

Badjie still faces challenge in his new sport though and has called for support both financially and morally.

“I need support because training is not easy. Right now, what I need is someone who can support me because as a bodybuilder, you need to eat good food along with supplements the body builders use. I cannot afford it. I need help because many people know that I love this sport and I want to make it my career. We really need help like how other countries are doing it. We are very strong. I need to come first in this year’s competition and I am training very hard to make sure I become champion in the competition,” he added.