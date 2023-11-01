Gambia gets first pet store

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Judith Alima Foon, a young, talented Gambian designer, has showcased her African products to the international world.

Speaking at the unveiling of products recently, Foon said ‘She Made’ is a women’s and parent businesses with three sub-businesses with distinct products that are making waves in the international market.

“The parent entity gives birth to several other businesses that produce a large variety of creative, unique, and innovative handmade and homemade items with a focus on African-inspired materials from countries around the continent,” she said.

She Made, she added, is a manufacturing and merchandising business that presents a wide assortment of handmade or homemade products.

“It targets customers from start-up businesses to medium companies,” she said.

She said the business aims to provide Gambians with a one-stop-shop for all their pet needs, food assessors, housing, and many more.

Madam Foon commended the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the British High Commission for providing her with a training opportunity and a grant to start her business.