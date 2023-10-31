GAMBIA AWAITS FIFA FOR WORLD CUP VENUE AND DATE

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation GFF is now waiting for Fifa to decide on the date and venue for the World Cup 2026 qualifier against Burundi next month.

The two countries are to play home and away matches in November but with both not having Caf approved stadia, their respective football federations have made proposals to Fifa on their desired dates and venues.

“It is now left to Fifa to look at our proposals and decide,” said Ebou Faye, head of competition and second vice president of the GFF.

He disclosed that the GFF has already submitted a proposal or proposals for the date and venue of its home match, but he cannot reveal the exact details.

”It would not be long though before Fifa decides on the date and venue,” Mr Faye assured.

Meanwhile, there have been strong speculations that the Gambia’s home match would be played in Morocco as has been the case in the recent past.