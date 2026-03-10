Footballer accused of raping 10-year-old girl

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

ML Marong, a 24-year-old footballer appeared before the Banjul High Court yesterday accused of raping a 10-yea-old girl.

The prosecution, represented by Lawyer M Sarr alleged that on 12th October, 2025 Marong intentionally engaged in a sexual act with a 10-year-old girl under coercive circumstances in Abuko.

Appearing before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, Marong who is being defended by Lawyer J Jeng, pleaded not guilty. The prosecutors requested an adjournment to present their case, citing the absence of a witness. Additionally, they filed an application to conceal the alleged victim’s name due to her status as a minor.

Justice Jaiteh stated that the court has a legal and moral duty to safeguard the child’s dignity, privacy, and psychological well-being. He cited international human rights instruments, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which prioritises the child’s best interests.

The court ordered that the child’s name and identifying details be withheld, referring to her as “Child A” in all proceedings to prevent public disclosure. All parties and reporters were directed to comply with this order to protect the child’s identity. Hearing resumes on 23rd March, 2026.