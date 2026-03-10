Scorecard shows 10 out of 31 MDAs overspent in 2025

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Finance Minister Seedy Keita revealed to the National Assembly yesterday that ten out of 31 MDA outspent their government local fund (GLF) budgetary allocations in 2025.

They include the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy which overspent by 273 per cent, Ministry of Youths and Sport (46%), Ministry of Justice (40%), Office of the President (27%), Ministry for the Interior (25%), Ministry of Defence (19%), Ministry of Tourism and Culture (13%), Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (14%), and Ministry of Agriculture (16%).

On the reverse, the Independent Electoral Commission spent only 20% of its allocations, Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure (41%), and Ministry of Public Service (53%).

Updating lawmakers on how the approved 2025 government local fund is raised, managed and executed, Minister Keita disclosed that total revenue performance reached D33.03 billion compared to D25.85 billion in 2024. The increase stemmed from increase in tax revenue, non-tax revenue and high budget support.

The minister noted that total government local fund expenditure and net lending amounted to D31.36 billion compared to an annual budget of D32.30 billion representing an execution rate of 97 per cent. The main drivers of these expenditures he listed were personnel emolument representing 35 per cent growth; subsidies and transfers representing 36 per cent growth; and domestic debt interest representing 33 per cent.

According to Keita, the budget balance recorded a gross surplus of D1.68 billion as of the end 2025 financial year.