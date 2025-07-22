Former military governor announces political party

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Former Gambian military officer and governor of the Lower River Region, retired Captain Joseph Paul Jassey (JPJ), has announced the formation of a political party he called Nationalist Alternative for Gambia Party (NAfGP).

In a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, Mr Jassey said: “Today is not merely the unveiling of a new political party – it is the awakening of a sense of national conscience and responsibility. It is the moment when commitment demands accountability. As I unveil the Nationalist Alternative for Gambia Party (NAfGP) I do so not out of ambition, but out of duty. The theme I have chosen for this solemn occasion is simple, yet profound: Each to His Calling.”

Mr Jassey said every citizen has a role in the life of the nation. `

“Some are called to teach, to heal, to build, to nurture. But there are moments in the life of a country when some are called to lead — not for applause or accolades, but because their conscience cannot sit still while the nation falters. I am one such a man. This is my calling. I have served this country in uniform, in public administration and as Governor of the Lower River Region. I understand the demands of leadership and the sacrifices it entails,” he said.

He added that leadership is not a platform for personal gain but a covenant with the people.

According to him, when leaders break that covenant, it is the duty of those who can do better — to step up and answer the call, adding that The Gambia ‘we envisioned when this administration took office has not materialised’.

“Apart from the OIC roads, meaningful development is absent. Our hospitals lack basic medicines; our schools are stripped of textbooks, laboratories, and libraries,” Jasseh said.

Background

Joseph Paul Jassey’s career spans from military service, international diplomacy, governance to administration.

He served in an international arena as deputy Team Leader in the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone where he successfully completed his assignment in a conflict-strewn and challenging environment with sterling performance.

Jassey transitioned to political leadership and governance, serving as Governor of the Lower River Region where he implemented transformative policies and fostered inclusive grass-roots participation, thereby earning himself acclaim for people-centred leadership.

“His move to the civil service complemented his political acumen, gaining him invaluable insights into public administration, policy formulation and efficient governance. This unique blend of military, political and bureaucratic expertise equipped him with the skills needed to navigate complex issues. With a proven record of leadership and dedication, he brings a wealth of experience to the party with steadfast commitment to serving the people. His call to serve began with an outstanding career in the Navy where discipline, strategic thinking and a deep sense of duty to country were honed,” his party statement said.