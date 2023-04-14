Foundation donates food item to families in Bakau

By Kebba Touray

The Bakau Islamic Development Foundation (BIDF) Monday donated D50,000 cash and bags of rice to residents of Bakau as Ramadan gift.

The beneficiaries include Imams, widows, orphans and last year’s disaster victims.

The donation is considered as another historic milestone in the history of the foundation.

The vice president of the foundation Ba Nuha Touray assured the beneficiaries of the foundation’s commitment to continue supporting the needy especially during Ramadan.

Speaking on behalf of the imams, Sunkar Sidibeh expressed delight over the donation and prayed for the foundation.

Each of the beneficiaries received 25kg bag of rice and D500 while the imams received a bag of rice and D1000 each.