By Professor Dr Atif Amin Al Hussaini

War criminals:

War criminals are individuals who commit serious violations of the laws of war, also known as international humanitarian law. These laws are established through international treaties and agreements designed to protect civilians and limit the brutality of armed conflict. Someone can be considered a war criminal regardless of their rank or position, from soldiers on the ground to military commanders.

Key elements of a war crime:

? Violation of the laws of war: The act must be a clear breach of established international law regarding armed conflict.

? Seriousness of the act: Not all breaches qualify. The violation must be significant and cause serious harm.

? Mental element: In some cases, the perpetrator must have intended to commit the crime or acted with reckless disregard for the law.

Types of war crimes:

Here’s a breakdown of some major categories of war crimes:

? Violence against civilians: This includes deliberate killings, torture, rape, or other forms of inhuman treatment of civilians who are not taking active part in hostilities.

? Violence against prisoners of war: Mistreatment of captured enemy combatants is a war crime. This can include torture, execution without trial, or denying them basic rights and protections.

? Attacks on indiscriminate targets: Deliberately targeting civilians, civilian property, or objects that are not military objectives is a war crime. This could involve bombing hospitals, schools, or cultural sites.

? Use of prohibited weapons: Certain weapons are banned by international law due to their indiscriminate or excessively cruel nature. Using such weapons can constitute a war crime.

? Hostage taking: Seizing and holding civilians or non-combatants as hostages is a war crime.

? Pillaging: Looting and stealing private property during armed conflict is prohibited.

Additional points:

? Command responsibility: Commanders can be held responsible for war crimes committed by their subordinates if they knew or should have known about the crimes and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent or punish them.

? Continuing development of law: The definition of war crimes can evolve as new warfare tactics emerge. International law is constantly adapting to address these developments.

Attacks on civilian property:

? Extensive destruction and appropriation of property that is not justified by military necessity.

? Attacking cultural monuments, religious buildings, or hospitals.

Treatment of prisoners of war:

? Willfully depriving prisoners of war of a fair and regular trial.

? Subjecting prisoners to forced labor or denying them adequate food and medical care.

? Executing prisoners of war without a proper trial.

Other war crimes:

? Conscripting or enlisting children under the age of 15 years into armed forces or using them to actively participate in hostilities.

? Pillaging: Looting and stealing private property during wartime.

? Perfidy: Deliberately deceiving the enemy to gain an advantage, such as feigning surrender.

? Using prohibited weapons: Biological and chemical weapons are strictly banned.

A multi-pronged diplomatic approach to war crimes of illegitimate Israel against Palestine

War crimes by illegitimate Israel against the holy Palestine are a gross violation of international law, inflicting unspeakable suffering on innocent people. While the images of these atrocities may stay with us, achieving justice for the victims can be a complex challenge. This article explores a multi-pronged diplomatic approach that can be used to hold Israeli war criminals accountable and deter future violations.

The instruments of diplomacy to justice for The Holy Palestine:

? International institutions: The International Criminal Court (ICC) plays a vital role in investigating and prosecuting war criminals of illegitimate Israel and their allies. Diplomacy can push for stronger support for the ICC and encourage nations to cooperate with investigations.

? Sanctions: Targeted sanctions can be a powerful tool. These can restrict trade with Israel, freeze assets of illegitimate Israel, and impose travel bans on war criminals PM and top command of Israel and their enablers. Effective diplomacy requires cooperation among nations to ensure these sanctions have a significant impact.

? Universal jurisdiction: This principle allows countries to prosecute war criminals of illegitimate Israel found in their territory, regardless of where the crimes occurred. Diplomatic efforts can encourage broader adoption of universal jurisdiction, creating a global safety net for accountability.

Beyond punishment: Deterring future crimes

? Public condemnation: Strong and unified condemnation of war crimes done by illegitimate Israel against The Holy Palestine by the international community sends a clear message of disapproval and helps delegitimize the actions of the perpetrators.

? Reduction of diplomatic ties: In the current case, diplomatic relations with illegitimate Israel that tolerates war crimes can be reduced, isolating the nation and pressuring them to change course.

? Supporting international law: Diplomacy should play a crucial role in strengthening international law concerning armed conflict. This includes promoting wider ratification of existing treaties and working towards new legislation to address emerging warfare tactics.

The importance of a unified response against Israel and support The holy Palestine

An effective diplomatic approach requires a strong and unified international response for the Holy Palestine. Countries must work together to gather evidence, impose sanctions, and advocate for accountability.

Challenges and considerations:

? Political and economic interests: Geopolitical realities can sometimes hinder a unified response. Diplomacy requires navigating these complexities to build coalitions for action.

? Gathering evidence: Building a strong case against war criminals of Israel takes time and resources. International cooperation is crucial for effective evidence collection and preservation.

? Long-term commitment: Addressing war crimes of illegitimate Israel can be a lengthy process. Sustained diplomatic pressure is essential to achieve lasting results.

Leaders of allied countries: The responsibility for war crimes can extend to national leaders, especially if they ordered or knew about the crimes and did nothing to stop them.

International law holds national leaders and potentially even allied countries accountable for war crimes under a few key principles:

Command responsibility: This principle illegitimate state of israel that military and political leaders can be held criminally responsible for war crimes committed by their subordinates if they:

? Ordered the crimes to be committed.

? Knew or should have known the crimes were being committed and took no action to prevent or punish them.

Planning and incitement: Current Leaders of the illegitimate state of Israel plan, initiate, or incite war crimes can be held directly responsible, even if they don’t directly carry them out.

Aiding and abetting: Countries that knowingly provide military or other assistance to an illegitimate state of Israel committing war crimes can potentially be seen as complicit in those crimes. This can be a complex area, but it highlights the importance of carefully considering how a country supports another nation engaged in armed conflict.

Here’s a breakdown of how these principles might be applied:

? Leader orders war crimes: leader of an illegitimate state of Israel directly orders their military to target civilians, they should be held responsible for the resulting deaths or injuries in the Holy Palestine

? Leader knows and does nothing: Leader of the illegitimate state of Israel is aware their military is committing war crimes and fails to take any steps to stop them, they can still be held accountable.

? Allied country provides weapons: countries knowingly supplies weapons used to commit war crimes, they could be seen as aiding and abetting those crimes.

Challenges and enforcement: It’s important to note that holding leaders and allied countries accountable is not always easy. Here are some challenges:

? Gathering evidence: Proving a leader knew about war crimes or ordered them can be difficult.

? Jurisdiction: The International Criminal Court (ICC) can only prosecute individuals from countries that have ratified the ICC treaty or those referred to the court by the UN Security Council. National courts can also prosecute war crimes, but jurisdiction can be complex.

? Political and economic realities: Politically and economically powerful countries may be shielded from prosecution due to their influence on the international stage.

The importance of accountability: Despite the challenges, holding leaders and allied countries accountable for war crimes of illegitimate state of Israelis crucial for several reasons:

? Deters future crimes: The threat of prosecution can deter leaders from ordering or allowing war crimes.

? Delivers justice: Victims of war crimes deserve to see those responsible brought to justice.

? Upholds international law: Holding leaders accountable reinforces the importance of international law and the laws of war.

Social media can be a powerful tool for the public to take economic action against war criminals and their countries’ products. Here are some doable strategies:

Raising awareness:

? Informative posts: Share well-sourced information about the war crimes of and the individuals involved. Use clear, concise language and powerful visuals (avoid graphic content).

? Targeted hashtags: Utilize relevant hashtags to raise awareness and connect with others who share your concerns.

? Boycott campaigns: Encourage followers to boycott products made in the country of the war criminals.

Economic pressure:

? Company targeting: Identify companies that do significant business with the targeted country. Reach out to them directly on social media, expressing your concerns and urging them to reconsider their business dealings.

? Consumer reviews: Leave negative reviews for companies on social media platforms and review sites, highlighting their connection to the country in question.

? Petitions and online fundraising: Create petitions urging companies or governments to take action against the war criminals or their country. Online fundraising can support organizations working for peace and accountability.

Maintaining momentum:

? Engaging content: Use creative and engaging formats like infographics, videos, or polls to keep your audience informed and motivated.

? Partner with influencers: Partner with social media influencers who share your values to amplify your message and reach a wider audience.

? Positive reinforcement: Highlight stories of successful boycotts or companies that have severed ties with the targeted country. Celebrate small victories to maintain enthusiasm.

Important considerations:

? Accuracy: Double-check information before sharing to avoid spreading misinformation.

? Respectful tone: Maintain a respectful tone while criticizing war crimes and the country’s actions.

? Long-term commitment: Social media campaigns are most effective when sustained over time.

Additional ideas:

? Encourage people to contact their elected representatives and urge them to take diplomatic action.

? Promote alternative products not made in the targeted country.

By utilizing social media strategically, the public can create economic pressure and raise awareness, ultimately contributing to holding war criminals accountable. Remember, every action, big or small, adds to the collective voice demanding justice.

In conclusion, international law establishes a framework for holding national leaders and potentially even allied countries responsible for war crimes. While challenges exist, enforcing accountability remains a vital step towards deterring future atrocities and upholding the principles of international law.

In memory of a brave soul Ismail Haniyeh

We mourn the tragic loss of a courageous Ismail Haniyeh who dedicated his life to the pursuit of freedom for their nation. His selfless sacrifice in the face of adversity is a testament to their unwavering commitment. We extend our deepest condolences to their family, whose own lives have been irrevocably impacted by this senseless violence. Their strength in the face of such immense grief is an inspiration. Let us honor their memory by working towards a future of peace and reconciliation for all