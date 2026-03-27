From the soil of Iran to the gates of Palestine: The story of an immortal leader Ali Khamenei and the final victory of Iran over the enemies of peace

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By Professor Dr Sufi Atif Amin Al Hussaini

As humble followers of the Sufi path, we affirm our deep respect to every soul, every faith, and every nation that walks the earth. Our heart is a reservoir of love for all humanity. Yet, as guardians of the Truth, we carry a divine mandate to spread awareness. We shall never permit the enemies of peace, the stepsons of Iblees, or lawless non-state actors to dismantle the tranquillity of our world. This column is birthed from the purest of intentions: to unmask the darkness and illuminate the path of the “real face” of the stepsons of Iblees (Devil).

The Hussaini paradigm of sacrifice

In the diplomatic language of the soul, there is no death for those who fall in the way of divine justice. We honour a life that began in the light of Mashhad on 19th July, 1939, and reached its “immortal destination” through martyrdom on 28th February, 2026. This transition is not a loss, but a Hussaini victory, where the blood of the martyr forever defeats the sword of the tyrant.

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As the Holy Qur’an declares: “Think not of those who are killed in the way of Allah as dead. Nay, they are alive, finding their sustenance in the presence of their Lord.” (Surah Ali ‘Imran, 3:169)

In the Arabic language, he is “Ali Al-Khamenei al-Khalid” (The Immortal Ali Khamenei). This immortality is further reflected in the hadith: “The martyr does not feel the pain of death except like one of you feels the sting of an insect” (Tirmidhi).

Al-‘Aynu ‘Alā ‘Ali (The Eye of Vigilance Upon Ali) – The Immortal Khamenei

To justify the title Immortal, we invoke the Divine Decree regarding the station of martyrs. Allah Almighty states in the Holy Quran:“And never think of those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision.”Surah Ali’ Imran (3:169)

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The Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) further illuminated this station, saying:

“مَا مِنْ نَفْسٍ تَمُوتُ إِلَّا وَهِيَ مَرْزُوقَةٌ، وَإِنَّ الشَّهِيدَ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ لَهُ سِتُّ خِصَالٍ…” “There is no soul that dies except that it is provided for, and indeed the martyr has six special qualities with Allah…” Sahih Muslim.

This article is a tribute to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was born on 19th April 1939, in Mashhad and gained martyrdom in 2026. His physical departure is not an end but a transcendence into the realm of the living martyrs, making his name and mission immortal until the Day of Judgment.

The geopolitical roots of discord

The current instability is not a by-product of chance but a calculated agenda. The primary catalyst for recent global friction has been the interventionist policies of Western powers and their regional proxies. These entities, driven by the desires of non-state actors, have sought to disrupt the Middle East (including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen) to maintain a hegemony of shadow interests.

The unjust catalyst: The alliance of non-state actors and the theft of sovereignty

The root cause of the current global instability lies in the unholy alliance between the illegitimate interests of the United States and the Zionist entity. Their objective is to fulfil the wishes of non-state actors and the enemies of peace. To initiate this aggression, America illegally orchestrated the kidnapping of the president of Venezuela an act of state terrorism solely to secure illegitimate oil supplies. This act was designed to destabilise not only Iran but the entire region, including the sacred lands of Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq.

The character of the immortal: The 86-year-old beacon who refused to bow to Iblees

At the age of 86, this well-respected religious leader embraced martyrdom with grace and dignity. His death sent a resounding message to world leaders: he stood unwaveringly for the cause of Peace in Palestine. Throughout his life, he categorically refused to bend his knees to the non-state actors or the global arrogance of the Taghut. His noble, spiritual, and holy character provoked the Army of Iblees. It was his unwavering righteousness that agitated the stepsons of the devil, who sought to disturb the peace of the Middle East and Iran, proving that the light of guidance is a threat to the darkness of corruption.

Quantitative assessment of military aggression: The losses suffered by the army of Iblees

Despite the technological claims of the West, the Army of Iblees suffered a humiliating blow.

Quantifiable losses: Independent assessments indicate that in the first three weeks of this conflict, the aggressors lost more than two dozen aircraft, including advanced F-35 stealth fighters and MQ-9 Reaper drones, with total hardware losses exceeding US$500 million.

The 4,000km miracle: Iran stunned the global complex by launching intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the joint US-UK base at Diego Garcia, 4,000km from its shores. This act demonstrated a “Zulfiqar” (Sword) that reaches far beyond assumed limits, proving that no logistics hub is beyond the reach of a Hussaini nation.

The Iranian defence establishment, operating under the divine principles of Karrar (striking repeatedly) and Baqui’atullah (the remainder of Allah), demonstrated strategic brilliance. In a move that shocked the geopolitical world, Iran successfully executed a precision strike on Diego Garcia a joint US-UK military base located over 4,000km from Iranian borders. This operation proved that the Islamic Republic possesses the capability to strike the heart of the aggressors’ logistical chains, rendering their geographical distance obsolete.

Violations of international law and divine covenants: The crimes of the stepsons of the devil

The forces fighting against Iran broke numerous international laws, revealing their nature as the stepsons of the devil. Their violations include:

Targeting civilians (war crime): The unprovoked attack on a girls school in Isfahan led to the martyrdom of 62 innocent children, violating the Geneva Conventions (Protocol I, Article 51);

Assassination of religious leadership: Targeting a supreme religious leader violates the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 44/34 (International Convention Against the Taking of Hostages) and the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property (as religious leadership is protected under customary international law);

Uninformed night attacks: Even in the annals of pre-Islamic history, honourable combatants did not attack an enemy in the dead of night without prior notice. The aggressors attacked at night, admitting categorically that they could not face the 86-year-old spiritually young leader in a just confrontation defined by honourable rules of war.

Clause 5.1: Breach of the sacred right of sovereignty (UN Charter Article 2.4) – The charter of global awareness and moral accountability

The sudden and unprovoked aggression against the land of Iran is a direct violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. By attacking under the shroud of darkness, the stepsons of Iblees have abandoned the jus ad bellum (right to war) and instead embraced the path of global brigandage.

Clause 6: Historical precedent and contemporary martyrdom – The lineage of sacrifice

History bears witness that the stepsons of the devil show no respect for sanctities. In previous eras, when captives included heads of state, military leaders, or public figures, they were treated with dignity, a principle rooted in the Tawrat (Torah), Zabur (Psalms), and Injil (Gospel). However, in this war, the aggressors repeated their historical crimes, mirroring the martyrdom of prominent leaders such as General Qasem Soleimani (2020) and now the Supreme Leader. This pattern confirms that the path of the Prophets is paved with the blood of the righteous.

Clause 7: The hypocrisy of regional actors – India’s diplomatic breach and legal accountability

In a display of hypocritical diplomacy, India provided intelligence to the United States regarding the movement of Iranian naval ships that had entered Indian waters upon official invitation to participate in a naval competition. By attacking Iranian naval forces inside Indian waters without notification, the stepsons of the devil broke sovereign protocols.

Clause 7.1: Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and customary diplomatic practices, it is the duty of the host nation (India) to protect guests who enter on official invitation.

Clause 7.2: By failing in this duty and facilitating aggression, India has incurred legal, moral, and ethical liability. Legally, morally, ethically, and financially, India will pay the costs of their complicity in this crime.

Clause 8: Admission of defeat through deceit

The combined forces of the United States, Israel, France, Australia, the United Kingdom, and India lost the war badly. By resorting to an uninformed attack on the land of Iran and its leadership, these nations categorically admitted that they could not defeat an 86-year-old spiritually young leader through defined rules of war. Their reliance on ghadr (treachery) rather than courage marks their eternal shame.

Clause 9: Breaking the divine rules of war – Violations of the Abrahamic traditions

The stepsons of the devil violated the sacred rules of engagement established in the Abrahamic faiths:

The Torah (Tawrat): “When you approach a city to fight against it, offer it terms of peace first.” (Deuteronomy 20:10) – They offered no terms; they struck by stealth.

The Psalms (Zabur): “Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it.” (Psalm 34:14) – They abandoned peace and pursued corruption.

The Gospel (Injil): “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” (Matthew 5:9) – They acted as peace-breakers, revealing their spiritual parentage.

Clause 10: The shame of world leaders – Representing the DNA of the Devil

The presidents and prime ministers of America, the United Kingdom, Israel, France, India, and Australia are representing their religion, countries, ethics, and norms in a state of profound degradation. Their illegal, unethical, corrupt, and biased practices will result in shame for their future generations. Their actions have proven that they are trying to prove their lineage with the Devil, acting as the stepsons of the devil by betraying the trust of their nations and the sanctity of international law.

Clause 11: The spiritual dividend of sacrifice – The immortal destiny of Iran

In our next column, we shall prove in detail how the blessed blood of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, alongside all other leaders, civilian leaders, and innocent people of Iran, spiritually fulfils the condition of sacrifice. This blood will irrigate the path to the next immortal destiny of Iran. From this moment until the Day of Judgment, Iran shall witness infinite peace, freedom, economic prosperity, and will stand as the best country around the world, serving as a fortress for the oppressed (Mustad’afeen) against the arrogance of the oppressors (Mustakbireen).

Clause 12 Poetry conclusion: The poetry of Allama Iqbal

In these circumstances, we turn to the wisdom of the Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who foretold of such sacrifices and the ultimate triumph of the Mu’min (the true believer). In the Persian language, he reminds us that the nation that knows how to die, knows how to live forever. English translation:

Does the nation possess the spirit of flight?

Death is not an end, but the beginning of life’s true light.

Our blood laid the foundation of this creed so deep,

Our people taught death how to mourn and weep.

I speak of Love, which remained hidden from view,

Just as the Self (Khudi) is hidden from the world and the soul too.

The Global Hussaini Alliance and the dawn of permanent peace

In this final reflection, we extend our most profound and humble gratitude to the soaring spirits across the African continent and the world who have stood as a bulwark of truth. Specifically, we recognise the unwavering solidarity from the faithful in The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea, and Guinea Bissau. These nations, rich in Islamic heritage and Sufi wisdom, have recognised that the struggle for Iran is the struggle for the soul of the Ummah and the sanctity of global peace.

We raise our hands in collective prayer for a long-lasting victory for the people of Iran, a victory that serves as the cornerstone for permanent peace in the Middle East, the liberation of Palestine, and the security of Iranian soil. May this divine triumph lead to the total and permanent dismantling of the influence of the stepsons of Iblees across every corner of the globe. As the darkness of the nighttime aggressors fades, may the morning light of justice bring economic prosperity, freedom, and an end to the era of deception.

Through the intercession of the righteous and the blood of the Immortal Ali Khamenei, we declare that the path to peace is now paved with the resolve of the oppressed.

Author’s note: This article is presented in the spirit of haqiqah (truth) and adab (respect), seeking to illuminate the path of justice for all of humanity.