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By President Adama Barrow at the National Assembly, Banjul on 26th March 2026

In accordance with Section 77(1) of the Constitution, it is my singular honour and delight to deliver the 2026 State of the Nation Address before this Assembly. Recognising that this is the final State of the Nation Address for this five-year Presidential term, the address comes at a defining moment in our national journey. It has come at a time when Gambians are reflecting on the progress made this far and, currently, preparing to make important decisions on the future of our country.

Since 2017, our nation has travelled a demanding but determined path, from democratic renewal, through economic recovery, to institutional rebuilding and national stabilisation. The task before my administration was not only to govern, but also to restore trust, rebuild systems, and lay foundations that would endure for generations to come.

Over the years, our policies and programmes have consistently been guided by strong planning frameworks and informed roadmaps to design and steer national development initiatives and accountability mechanisms.

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In the short term, the Recovery Focused National Development Plan – Yiriwa (2023-2027) will continue to drive the consolidation of our gains and acceleration of the on-going socio-economic transformation process across all development sectors in the country.

Briefly, this address provides a concise account of my administration’s major achievements, critical challenges, and strategic gains to protect and build upon, as we move forward.

These issues are thematised, beginning with the state of our economy.

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The economy

In this volatile global environment, marked by uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical shocks, the Gambian economy continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience.

Supported largely by construction, agriculture, tourism, trade, telecommunications, and other services, real GDP growth was estimated at 5.9% in 2025, compared to 5.7% in 2024.

Correspondingly, inflation declined from 10.2% in December 2024 to about 6.6% by December 2025, reflecting tight monetary policy and improved domestic supply conditions.

The 2026 budget projects total revenue and grants of D50.3 billion, with D32.2 billion mobilised from domestic sources. Public debt, projected at 68.8% of GDP in 2026, has been stabilised and placed on a sustainable downward path.

As of December 2025, the national debt-to-GDP ratio declined to 71.8% from 73.6% in 2024.

Positively, too, boosted by substantial remittances, grants, and tourism receipts, the Gambian Dalasi remains broadly stable against major trading currencies. In appreciation of this, I recognise the significant contributions of our compatriots in the diaspora, who continue to provide critical support to household incomes and overall economic stability. In 2025, such remittances amounted to US$872 million, representing 34% of GDP.

The government remains firmly committed to reforming and restructuring our State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to improve performance, strengthen governance, and reduce contingent liabilities.

We have demonstrated strong commitment to reform by establishing the SOE Commission, as part of a broader agenda to restructure and transform SOEs. This initiative aims to enhance performance, strengthen governance frameworks, and mitigate contingent liabilities.

The aggregate financial position of SOEs underwent a remarkable transformation in 2025. The sector achieved a historic consolidated net profit of D2.5 billion, a stark reversal from the D2.6 billion loss recorded in 2024. This represents an improvement of D5.1 billion or 196% year on year turnaround in financial health.

The evidence shows that stronger oversight measures, performance contracts, and closer monitoring of key performance indicators are beginning to deliver results.

Notably, for the first time, five SOEs are expected to pay dividends to government, marking a significant turnaround in the financial performance of the sector.

Evidently, therefore, these outcomes are the result of prudent economic management and difficult, but necessary, policy choices made in the national interest. This further demonstrates that the on-going reforms are beginning to yield tangible results.

Trade, industry and job creation

Transform our economic structure, we are investing in industrial parks, urban agricultural hubs, and Special Economic Zones, thus moving The Gambia away from raw exports towards value addition, manufacturing, and exports.

In 2025, we strengthened trade governance, competition, and regional integration to support inclusive economic growth. Reforms are in progress on the Essential Commodities Act 2015 for improved stock and prices monitoring, while preserving a liberal market system.

My government will soon introduce a bill to address both competition and consumer protection under one legislation, with plans to repeal the Competition Act 2007 and the Consumer Protection Act 2014.

On regional integration, The Gambia secured key Ecowas positions for the 2026-2030 mandate. These include the positions of Director General of Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (Giaba) and a Judge at the Ecowas Community Court of Justice.

At the national level, in 2025, The Gambia Import and Export Promotion Agency (Giepa) facilitated the attraction and awarding of Special Investment Certificates and Export Processing Zone License to 16 businesses.

With a total planned investment of US$204 million, this is expected to create job opportunities.

Irregular migration continues to rob our nation of its youth. We are treating this issue with utmost urgency by creating opportunities for decent jobs, skills development, and legal labour pathways. Through strengthened Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) systems and bilateral labour agreements for safe, regular, and orderly migration, Gambians are now working legally in Europe and the Middle East.

Infrastructure

My administration continues to work tirelessly to close our infrastructure gaps. Since 2017, the government has constructed over 1,200km of all-weather roads, significantly improving national connectivity.

In 2025, the 84km Niumi–Hakalang Road was inaugurated, and the Kiang West, and Brufut–Madiana–Bainyaka roads have reached advanced stages.

Three of the OIC road has progressed satisfactorily, with completion of the Sukuta overpass expected this year.

By the end of 2026, my government will have added an additional 375km of paved roads to the overall network.

This expansion is being implemented through an engineering procurement and construction (EPC) model, fully funded by the government of The Gambia, at an estimated cost of about D9 billion.

Additionally, through innovative financing methods, the construction of about 700km of new roads will commence soon. These new roads were strategically selected to complement the already existing network.

Furthermore, with funding from the World Bank- supported Girav Project, the government will shortly lay the foundation stone for approximately 200km of roads in the rural parts of our local government areas.

Statistically, upon completion of these projects, my government would register more than 50% of the 4,000km total surveyed roads nationwide. I am fully committed to ensuring that all communities are connected with a reliable means of transportation.

On maritime transport, port operations have been modernised, significantly reducing cargo waiting time at the Port of Banjul from more than 14 days to less than a day; precisely, seventeen hours. Concurrently, preparatory works are progressing for the Sanyang Deep Seaport, ahead of the commencement of construction works this year.

Maritime services will be further strengthened with the recent delivery of an eco-friendly ferry. The new service arrangements will reduce waiting time and ease traffic flow from Banjul to Barra, thereby improving market access for farmers and traders in the North Bank Region, particularly women.

In line with the government’s liberal air transport policy, The Gambia and Senegal have agreed to domesticate air services between the two states. Both states have either waived or significantly reduced passenger charges on air tickets, which will greatly lower the cost of travel between the two countries.

In addition, my government is working on an Airport Modernisation Project that includes the construction of an ultramodern Passenger Terminal Building and other related airport infrastructure. Hopefully, this project will be implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP).

Land administration and regional governance

The government advanced key reforms to modernise land administration and strengthen local governance. A landmark National Land Policy (2026–2035) was recently approved and launched to improve tenure security, harmonise land administration, and promote digitisation.

An assessment has been conducted as well to evaluate the current structures to develop a Land Information System, which guide the establishment of a nationwide digital platform to secure and manage land records. One of its objectives is to enhance transparency in land administration and reduce land disputes.

These reforms, supported by an on-going review of the Local Government Act, are laying the foundation for more transparent, efficient, and equitable land governance.

Recognising the important role of the Land Commission, the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs is working to revitalise it through the reinforcement of its oversight and dispute resolution roles. This is planned to enhance transparency, accountability, and justice in land administration.

The ministry has also initiated a housing programme that targets Gambians and offers flexible instalment options to improve access to affordable housing.

At the moment, sample designs have been reviewed and sites identified for the first phase of the scheme.

The Department of Boundary Management, under the Ministry of Lands, has been established to strengthen and safeguard The Gambia’s borders nationally and internationally. It is mandated to coordinate boundary administration and support effective land demarcation and documentation.

The department is to collaborate with relevant institutions and neighbouring authorities to prevent and resolve boundary-related issues, protect territorial integrity and promote national security.

Energy

My government has made decisive reforms and investments across the energy, petroleum, and mining sectors. I am thus pleased to report that we have achieved 90% national energy access and remain on course to attain universal access by the end of 2026.

To fast track this objective, we have allocated D397 million in the 2026 budget to expand electricity services to the remaining unelectrified communities.

In addition, as part of the modernisation efforts of the national electricity network, my administration has completed and commissioned the country’s first 225KV transmission line, together with a state-of-the-art National Control Centre. These investments support our Universal Access Programme, which is projected to be achieved by end 2026, ahead of the global 2030 timeline.

Furthermore, I am proud to announce that, as part of our drive to achieve universal access to electricity, through the Sustainable Energy Services Company (Sesco-The Gambia), 11 hospitals, 81 clinics, and 823 schools nationwide have been solarised.

While the significant gains in access are to be celebrated, we recognise the financial constraints many households face. In this regard, to stabilise tariffs, the government allocated D1 billion in both the 2025 and 2026 budgets as subsidies to Nawec.

Central to our long-term energy security is our objective to increase domestic generation capacity. In this connection, the government has set in motion a plan to deliver a 150MW Solar Park in Soma that will cater for both domestic and export markets. So far, the first stage of the solar park is at an advanced stage, with the tender for a 50 MW plant completed.

The Gambia petroleum sector continues to attract interest. Recently, the Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines granted licence to three companies to undertake exploration, development, and production activities in existing open blocks. This marks a significant milestone in reactivating upstream petroleum operations in The Gambia.

In the area of mining, my government is promoting offshore sand dredging to meet demand exceeding 1 million cubic metres. We also issued licences for deep-sea mineral prospecting, hence positioning the sector to support infrastructure development and diversify national revenues.

Communication, digital economy

In 2025, digital transformation acted as a key driver of growth, jobs, and efficient governance. Mobile subscriptions surpassed 3.4 million, ICT sector employment increased by nearly 20%, and the sector’s contribution to the economy exceeded D3.9 billion.

Our digital government transformation efforts in 2026 will include the deployment of key services by The Gambia ICT Agency (Gicta). These include e-visa and e-Cabinet initiatives for more effective and efficient service delivery.

For the first time, The Gambia has a Data Protection and Privacy Act (2025). It is enacted to regulate the processing of personal data and reinforce a secure and investor-friendly digital environment.

The SOE reform agenda is on-going, with Gamtel and Gamcel identified as key institutions. A build-operate-transfer public private partnership for Gamtel is expected to mobilise US$50 million. This will be used to modernise, upgrade, and expand the core backbone and last-mile infrastructure, enhance competitiveness, and maximise revenue growth.

In line with the rightsising exercise of the staff, implementation of the social plan is well underway. About 642 staff members have exited, after their full compensation payments. The remaining phases, three and four, are expected to be finalised by end March 2026.

In striving to modernise public broadcasting, government has reached an advanced stage in finding a private partner for Digital Gambia Limited to facilitate our transmission from analogue to a digital system. Similarly, GRTS Radio signal has been put on satellite, thus achieving radio broadcast nationwide and beyond.

To popularise and inform the people about our development programmes and policies, my government has initiated a flagship programme called Mansa Kunda. Having successfully implemented 25 episodes in 2025, we will continue with this programme and take it to the regions this year for wider participation.

In January of this year, my administration, through the Ministry of Information, successfully launched another flagship programme called “The Minister” to highlight government programmes and policies in the local languages. This is part of the broader strategy to bring government policies and programmes to the doorsteps of the people.

Agriculture, fisheries and water resources

Agriculture remains another important sector, contributing over 22% to gross domestic product and sustaining the livelihoods of most Gambian households.

To boost productivity and food security, the government continues to implement the National Seeds Programme. Through it, over D703 million have been allocated for seed and fertiliser subsidies and expansion of agricultural credit by an estimated 20%. The government also provided D300 million to recapitalise the National Food Security, Processing and Marketing Corporation.

Crop production recorded strong gains, with total cereal output rising from 124,337 metric tonnes in 2024 to 131,798 metric tonnes in 2025.

This includes an 11% increase in millet, 9% increase in rice production to 57,225 metric tonnes, and 5% increase in maize production.

Cash crop production also strengthened, with groundnut output increasing by 16%, from 52,642 metric tonnes in 2024 to 61,043 metric tonnes in 2025. The yield prompted a government backed D2 billion intervention to purchase up to 50,000 metric tonnes during the 2025/26 trade season.

Productivity and resilience were further reinforced through the procurement of 189 tractors and 20 rotavator boats, expanded irrigation, and strengthened livestock health systems. This support includes increased vaccination coverage and positioning the sector for sustained growth, food security, and rural income stability.

My government equally made major reform achievements in water and fisheries management to strengthen sustainability, resilience, and livelihoods.

To improve access to clean drinking water in hard to-reach areas, for instance, my government drilled 110 solar-powered piped water systems across the country. About 68 of these projects have been completed to serve 142 villages, benefiting about 82,896 people. The remaining 42 are due for completion by the end of the year. To further improve sanitation, over 300 household and public latrines were constructed in rural and riverside communities to prevent pollution of the water table.

To promote safe and sustainable water extraction from boreholes, particularly in the urban area, my government, in collaboration with partners, is working on the development of a Water Abstraction Licensing Regulation to establish legal, policy, and operational frameworks for climate-smart water abstraction governance.

On fisheries, the legal framework was comprehensively reviewed to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing as well as to strengthen nationwide surveillance missions. This has led to more arrests and prosecutions.

These efforts contributed to total fisheries revenue of over D234 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Human capital: education and health

My government continues to prioritise human capital development, with the 2026 budget allocating, at least D10.5 billion to it. This represents 17.7% of total expenditure to education and health.

To continually raise performance levels, significant investments have been made to improve the quality of learning. Part of this is the completion of 336 teachers’ quarters across 47 schools, delivery of science and technical equipment valued at over US$2 million to 29 schools, and the distribution of more than 1.4 million textbooks nationwide.

To universalise access to education, in collaboration with our partners, we implemented programmes to bring 74,000 marginalised children back into the formal education system from 2023 to 2025. Recognising that strong foundational skills are essential for lifelong learning, my government has intensified its focus on early-grade education.

With support from the World Bank, the government has embarked on the development and implementation of structured pedagogy and foundational learning programmes.

Digital learning was introduced to 122 schools in 2025. These schools are now equipped with smart televisions, laptops, projectors, and other IT equipment to prepare our students for a better future.

The use of seven national languages was piloted in 63 schools to reinforce equity, quality, and resilience across the education system.

In relation to tertiary education and skills development, my administration has invested more than D7.6 billion in the University of The Gambia (UTG). Most of its faculties have now moved to the Faraba Banta mega-campus. This complements the USET Campus inaugurated last June in Brikama.

On access to tertiary education, the Students’ Revolving Loan Scheme, the National Research and Innovation Fund, and the Tertiary and Higher Education Trust Fund have been established. The objective is to ensure that tuition does not limit anyone’s potential and to expand opportunities for research and innovation.

Health

This year, my administration has allocated D3.1 billion to the health sector to support on-going expansion of primary health care, upgrading of facilities, and service delivery improvement.

In 2025, major infrastructure investments progressed at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, Kanifing General Hospital, and selected regional health centres. Meanwhile, the National Food and Drug Testing Laboratory and the Farato Emergency Treatment Centre are in their final phases of completion.

As part of efforts to strengthen frontline service delivery, we have secured 52 fully equipped ambulances, six supervisory vehicles, 61 motorcycles, 157 bicycles, and 20 tricycles to support immunisation, outreach programmes, and emergency referrals. In addition, we will soon establish an ambulance command centre for national emergency medical response.

At the same time, expanded postgraduate training for health professionals is strengthening the national health workforce and contributing to a more resilient, people-centred health system. Quite notably, for the first time, dentists and pharmacists are being trained in the country, with the inaugural cohort expected to graduate this year.

Youth, women and social protection

My government recognises gender equality and women and youth empowerment as critical enablers for national development.

In 2025, drawing on the Women Enterprise Fund, over D12 million was disbursed to 112 women groups. This benefited over 10,000 women. An additional 1,702 adolescent girls and young women were supported through financial literacy initiatives. Furthermore, they will receive a total grant of D117.2 million after their graduation this year.

By utilising the Social Protection Fund, government is supporting 5,400 beneficiaries of the Family Strengthening Programme. They include people with disability, the elderly, orphans, and widows. These vulnerable people receive a monthly cash transfer of D1000.

To support low-income households for improved nutrition and food security, my government, through the Nafa-Rise Project, continues to support over 29,000 vulnerable households. This support includes a monthly cash transfer of D1,500 to vulnerable households.

Tapping into the Support to Victims of Gender-Based Violence Fund, in December 2025, the government assisted 75 survivors. A total of D40,000 was given to each survivor.

To prevent delays in administering justice on gender-based violence, a specialised court has been built to be inaugurated in the second quarter of 2026. The Gambia is the sixth country in Africa to establish a court of this nature.

Similarly, following a needs assessment exercise, D4 million was disbursed to 11 organisations of people with disability. Connected to this, to strengthen social work in the country, a bachelor of arts degree course is now offered at the UTG to train social workers.

In the area of child protection, a National Children’s Policy was formulated in 2025 to cover emerging child protection issues. In addition, a National Child Protection Strategy and Action Plan have been revised and adopted.

Alongside these activities is the establishment of a Child Rights Centre at the UTG. The centre will offer BSc courses in children’s rights and welfare, as well as conduct research on issues related to children.

Likewise, a Child Rights Monitoring Unit has been established at the National Human Rights Commission. The commission will work closely with the government and NGOs to monitor matters of children’s welfare and rights in The Gambia.

Youth development remains another priority for my government. Key interventions include youth agricultural training under The Gambia Songhai Initiative, entrepreneurship training under the National Enterprise Development Initiative (Nedi), and dedicated university programmes under the National Youth Service Graduate Programme.

Governance, justice and public service reform

Institutional reform remains one of the most outstanding achievements of this Government. Consequently, we continue to strengthen the rule of law, accountability, and access to justice through far-reaching justice sector reforms.

Landmark legislation, such as the Election Act 2025, the Criminal Offences Act 2025, and the Criminal Procedure Act 2025, have modernised our legal framework. They have replaced outdated colonial-era laws, with rights-based, contemporary standards aligned with international human rights obligations.

These reforms now enhance electoral integrity, safeguard freedom of expression, strengthen protection against corruption and sexual and gender-based violence. Together these legislations have reinforced due process across the criminal justice system.

Speaker, significant progress has also been recorded in advancing transitional justice, reparation, and accountability. The government has fully implemented 60 recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), with implementation of over 143 on-going.

The Reparations Commission became fully operational with seven commissioners sworn in. Government allocated D20 million to the Reparations Fund in 2025, with an additional allocation confirmed for 2026.

Concurrently, the legal and institutional frameworks for prosecuting serious human rights violations have been strengthened through the Special Prosecutor’s Office architecture, the establishment of a Special Criminal Division of the High Court, and on-going collaboration with regional partners to ensure that impunity for grave crimes is decisively addressed.

Access to justice and integrity in the public service has been enhanced further through the expansion of legal aid services nationwide, the rollout of a digital case management system across justice institutions, and the modernisation of key registries. Among them is the Company Registry and intellectual property systems.

In December 2025, the National Assembly confirmed the commissioners of the Anti-Corruption Commission, positioning the country to intensify the fight against corruption and promote ethical governance.

These reforms, together with the on-going development of a Justice Sector Strategic Policy for 2026-2030, underscore my government’s commitment to a justice system that is independent, transparent, efficient, and responsive to the needs of all Gambians.

To improve public service delivery, we are preparing to launch the MyGoV platform, which is currently at an advanced stage for deployment. The platform will serve as the one-stop shop for high-volume priority services. These incorporate birth certification, national identification cards, passports, driver’s licences, and business registration.

The eventual integration of the platform with Gamswitch, under the Central Bank, will enable the acceptance of Visa and Mastercard payments on the platform, in addition to other supported local digital wallets.

We have also made significant progress in modernising public service management through the on-going development of a comprehensive Human Resource Management Information System

Once completed, this system will integrate personnel records, the payroll, performance management, and pension administration into a single digital platform. Its objectives embrace improving efficiency, accountability, evidence- based planning, and decision-making across government.

The government has equally introduced a comprehensive Performance Management Framework to promote accountability and results. The framework links planning, budgeting, and performance assessment to make sure that public institutions and officials are held accountable.

To be continued on the Monday, March 30th edition.