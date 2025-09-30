FTJ calls for unity at APRC “Road to 2026” rally

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

In recent flexing of its muscles ahead of next year’s presidential election, the former ruling APRC loyal to parliamentary speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta on Saturday staged a huge rally it called Road to 2026.

The party split into two in the run up to the 2021 elections when Jatta ‘s group supported President Barrow and the splinter group loyal to former leader and president Yayha Jammeh, going solo and making electoral gains in the subsequent National Assembly elections.

- Advertisement -

Since then, the two sides have not agreed on anything but of late there have been vigorous calls for a reunification.

On Saturday at a huge rally in Sinchu Alagie, Jatta called on all militants from both sides to come together as one family, and urging all to forgo the past acrimony between them.

Internal disputes can always be resolved. Despite all what happened my executive committee has always respected former leader Yahya Jammeh in the belief that he was misled about the political realities in The Gambia since leaving the country,” FTJ told the audience.

- Advertisement -

He assured the audience that in the same spirit, he would not disclose confidential matters he had discussed with Jammeh, especially in the period immediately after the fall of his regime- 2017–2018, “when our people were arrested and some lost their lives during protests.”

Mr Jatta concluded by thanking APRC militants for the massive turnout recorded and the warm welcome he received at the rally.

“Today, my heart is full of joy. I am so proud of you. You are truly loyal militants, and I will never betray you. Day and night, I will stand by your side. We will continue to organise such rallies, and the biggest one is still to come, ” he assured. With more rallies planned and efforts at reunification intensifying, the APRC is hoping to regain its powerful status ahead of the elections if it can address the ever contentious affair of whether to continue to support Barrow or not.