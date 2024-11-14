Full house at Scorpions camp

- Advertisement -

All 24 players have reported to camp in Morocco as the national team prepares for Friday’s must- win encounter against Comoros, Coach Jonathan McKinstry confirmed to the GFF media yesterday. The coach described the first day of the training as good. ”There is no fitness problem with the players and everyone is looking sharp and ready,” he said.

According to the coach, there is a very good mindset within his team and that explains why most of the squad members are already in top teams in big leagues. ”Players don’t reach that level in football without quality mindset.

“The boys have not seen each other for three or four weeks since the last match but they are like they have been together all the while as can be seen in the comradeship and the strong family nature of the team,” he said.

The coach said the training sessions have been lively and focused.

He said the players know what to do and would go out there and do it. He thanked the administration and logistics sides for doing well in getting to the needs of the team. The Gambia plays Comoros on Friday in Morocco and then travel to Tunisia to play on Monday in the Afcon 20025 qualifiers. To qualify, the Scorpions must win on Friday and play for at least a draw in Tunis.