GACH pledges D150K to Gambia-China students alumni association

GACH Global has pledged D150,000 to support the newly established Gambia-China Students Alumni Association. The company made the pledge on Saturday at the launching ceremony of the association at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre.

The launching of the association is geared towards recognising the cordial relationships between Gambian students who studied in China and the People’s Republic of China through partnerships. The GACH CEO was invited as chief guest of honour.

Yusuf Jawara, deputising for the CEO of GACH, Abubakary Jawara, highlighted the importance of education and studying abroad and coming back to serve the nation. He said people should always ask what they can do for their country and not what the country can do for them.

Jawara commended China’s resolve to support Africa’s development trajectory.