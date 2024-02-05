Kemo Conteh resigns from NPP exec after appointment to PSC

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The head of strategy in the National People’s Party Kemo Conteh has resigned from the party executive.

A reliable source informed The Standard that this came after his appointment into the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Conteh, a long term civil servant, is a former local government official and served in the ineffectual National Think Tank that was established shortly after the 2017 change of government. Sources within the NPP said no replacement has been named for Mr Conteh in the NPP.