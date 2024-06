- Advertisement -

Press release

The Gambia Navy on a joint routine patrol with the Spanish Guardia Civil intercepted migrants on the ‘back-way’ journey to Europe on Saturday 22 June.

The migrants were safely escorted to Banjul port.

The migrants included 32 Gambians, 21 Senegalese, 11 Ghanaians and 2 Guineans.

Among them are 2 females, a Gambian, and a Senegalese and a minor.