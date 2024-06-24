SSHFC presents freezers to GAF

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation on Friday donated two large freezers to the Gambia Armed Forces.

The 430 and 650-liter capacity low energy consumption freezers are worth over one hundred thousand dalasis.

- Advertisement -

The assorted items are meant to support GAF in their quest to improve working conditions.

Presenting the items, Saloum Malang, the managing director of SSHFC, said his institution is committed to complementing government’s efforts in uplifting the community as a corporate responsibility.

“Just last month, I had the opportunity to witness on GRTS, the Chief of Defence Staff’s tour of various barracks across the provinces, where the critical need for refrigeration facilities to store nutriments was highlighted. In line with our corporate social responsibility ethos, and we are pleased to announce these contribution, two large freezers, one solar powered and another energy efficient,” he said.

- Advertisement -

MD Malang said the initiative builds on their donation in January last year which included smart TV sets, a generator, a refrigerator, and a cooker valued at D200,000.

“Today, we reaffirm our dedication to supporting the Gambia Armed Forces and enhancing their operational capabilities. Together, we strive to make a meaningful difference in our community, “he added.

MD Malang further posited that his institution is here for everybody despite the fact that, they have limited resources.

“Personally, as a Gambian, I have always saluted the competent and professional men and women in uniform from the Second World War to date, the track record of the Gambian men and women has always been a source of pride.”

The SSHFC boss encouraged the personnel of the GAF to continue with that pride and assured that his institution will continue to play their part.

In receiving the materials on behalf of the Gambia Armed Forces, Rohie Bittaye Darboe, permanent secretary, Ministry of Defence, expressed her gratitude to the management and staff of SSHFC through their Managing Director Mr Malang for what she described as a laudable gesture.