Galga responds to Gala’s petition

The Gambia Association of Local Government Authorities (GALGA) one of the institutions petitioned by protest group GALA, has responded explaining that it has no overusing authority to investigate the local area councils. GALGA’s statement reads in full.

“The Gambia Association of Local Government Authorities (GALGA) acknowledges receipt of your recent petition, dated 23rd July 2024. We appreciate your commitment to addressing these critical matters that affect our communities and wish to emphasise GALGA’s zero tolerance to corruption and other malpractices.

However, we would like to clarify GALGA’s role as a National Association of Local Government Authorities, distinct from a regulatory body.

The Gambia Association of Local Government Authorities (GALGA), is the National Association representing the eight Local Government Authorities (LGAs) in The Gambia.

Established on September 3, 2002, the Association gained its legal status on September 7, 2002. GALGA serves as a vital platform for promoting cooperation, accountability, and transparency among local councils and advocating for the principles of good governance across the country.

GALGA operates as the central coordinating body for LGAs. It is committed to fostering collaborative relationships and aligning the operations of local councils with national development goals. The Association plays a pivotal role in facilitating dialogue among stakeholders and addressing key challenges faced by local governance structures.

Therefore, GALGA operates as a Local Government Association, primarily focused on advocacy, support, and capacity building for local councils.

No oversight authority

It is essential to note that GALGA does not have the mandate or authority to conduct investigations into the operations or conduct of local councils. Our role is not regulatory, and we do not have the jurisdiction to conduct inquiries or investigations.

Recommendation for addressing concerns

As you are aware, there is currently a Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the conduct of all local Government Councils and connected matters, which covers the period from May 2018 to January 2023. All Local Government Councils are cooperating with the Commission, which is mandated to conduct a full and impartial investigation that is crucial for ensuring transparency and accountability within our local governance structures.

We therefore recommend that GALA and all stakeholders allow the conclusion of the Commission’s inquiry before taking further action or making additional recommendations. This approach will allow for a thorough examination of the issues at hand and ensure that any findings are based on comprehensive evidence.

For matters concerning investigations or oversight of local councils, we recommend that such issues be directed to the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs, National Audit Office, National Assembly Finance and Public Accounts Committee, and or the National Assembly Select Committee on Regional Government, IEC and the Ombudsman. These bodies are duly vested with the right authority and necessary resources to address concerns related to the conduct and operations of local councils.

In conclusion, GALGA reaffirms its zero tolerance for corruption and related matters and commitment to improved local government service delivery and values the role of GALA. We look forward to your continued support and collaboration as we work towards a more inclusive, transparent and an accountable local governance system”.

