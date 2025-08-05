BAC acquires compactor trucks

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Brikama Area Council yesterday unveiled 5 compactor trucks, 1 skip bin truck, 10 skip bins and a septic tank.

The vehicles and materials will be deployed across the West Coast region for waste collection.

The long-awaited vehicles arrived with fanfare bringing renewed hope and palpable relief to the communities across the region.

They join a long list of other plants, such as 2 open- ten- wheeler trucks, a bulldozer and shovel among other materials acquired by the council recently.

A visibly delighted Chairman Yankuba Darboe welcomed the plants saying he was delighted to have fulfilled another promise made to the people of the region.

“For every promise made, there is action. For every oath taken, there is duty. For every challenge faced, there is resolve. I may not be perfect, but I will never betray the trust you’ve placed in me. I took an oath to serve you, and I intend to honour it with every breath, every effort, and every decision,” Chairman Darboe told an equally delighted audience in Brikama yesterday.