Afrobarometer, Pan-African parliament forge partnership to champion evidence-based governance

In a major step towards deepening democracy and accountable governance in Africa, Afrobarometer and the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting evidence-based policymaking across the continent.

The agreement, signed during the 5th Ordinary Session of the Sixth Parliament in Midrand, South Africa, was sealed by PAP President, Hon Chief Fortune Charumbira, and Afrobarometer’s Surveys Director, Boniface Dulani.

Afrobarometer, a trusted pan-African survey research network, is known for amplifying African citizens’ voices through reliable data on democracy, governance, and quality of life.

The Pan-African Parliament, the legislative arm of the African Union, is tasked with ensuring Africans play a central role in the continent’s development and integration.

“This partnership is a meeting of representation and research, of mandate and measurement,” said Hon Charumbira. “We will not legislate in the dark or guess what our people think we will know.

The voices of African citizens will guide our actions.”

Under the new agreement, Afrobarometer’s data will support PAP members and committees in conducting evidence-based legislative work and oversight. It will also pave the way for joint policy dialogues, citizen engagement forums, and training sessions aimed at strengthening democratic governance.

“This MoU comes at a critical moment,” Charumbira added. “As we reposition PAP within the AU governance structure, we are embracing data, analysis, and the real experiences of Africans as the foundation of our work.”

Afrobarometer’s Dulani echoed the sentiment: “This partnership reflects our shared mission — ensuring that public policy reflects the priorities of the people. Together, we can turn citizen voices into meaningful action.”