Young entrepreneurs showcase talents at agri-accelerator pitching event

By Aminata Kuyateh

Ten promising young entrepreneurs on Thursday took center stage at the just concluded agri-accelerator hub 2.0 pitching event.

Held at Alliance francaise under the theme “Empowering Youth for Responsible Agri-Food System Transformation”, the event marked the culmination of an intensive mentorship journey aimed at equipping youth with tools and knowledge to drive sustainable and inclusive development in the agri-food sector.

The initiative brought together diverse stakeholders in the agriculture and innovation ecosystem with the spotlight firmly on youth-led solutions to the pressing challenges facing The Gambia’s food systems.

The ten finalists were selected after successfully completing eight mentorship sessions centered on the Principles of Responsible Agricultural Investment (RAI) — a framework designed to promote sustainability, social inclusion, and long-term impact in agricultural ventures.

The participants’ final pitches showcased not only entrepreneurial creativity but also a firm grounding in ethical and responsible investment practices. From climate-smart farming innovations and agro-processing solutions to digital platforms aimed at linking farmers with markets, the ideas presented reflected the energy, potential, and commitment of a new generation determined to shape the future of Gambian agriculture.

The Agri-Accelerator Hub 2.0 initiative was funded by the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture through the German Embassy in The Gambia, with technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and Alliance Française de Banjul. The program was implemented by the Gambia Tech Project, a local hub known for nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship among youth.

In his remarks, Mr Klaus Botzet, German Ambassador to the Gambia underscored the importance of empowering young people as catalysts for transformation, particularly in a country where agriculture remains a vital economic pillar.

Mr Mustapha Ceesay, assistant FAO representative also praised the integration of the RAI principles, stating that “young entrepreneurs are now better equipped to not only innovate but to do so responsibly—ensuring that their ventures uplift communities, protect the environment, and contribute to food security.”

Mr Ceesay added that the main objective is to empower youth in agri-food system investment, to provide them with knowledge and skills that they need to create viable agricultural projects and mobilise resources and implement projects.

However, Mr Ceesay urged the youth to participate in the agri-business sector and appealed to the communities to create a conducive environment for agri-business owners and allow them to have access to the lands.

Beyond the pitching session, the event served as a networking platform for stakeholders including development partners, government representatives, civil society, and private sector actors. Discussions revolved around policy support, access to finance, and scaling innovation in agriculture—all with a focus on youth inclusion.

Samba Faye, winner for the pitching competition expressed appreciation for the opportunity to learn, connect, and grow. “This program has not only given me knowledge but has also connected me with people and ideas that will help me grow my business responsibly”.

The Agri-Accelerator Hub 2.0 stands as a testament to the potential of youth-driven innovation when backed with mentorship, collaboration, and targeted investment.