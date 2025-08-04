GALLOYA TAKES SEEDY NJIE LEAGUE TROPHY As Makumbaya celebrates new football field

- Advertisement -

Under a cloudy and interment trickling of rains in a typical rural setting, large crowds from eleven communities in an around Makumbaya Village watched as the 30 -team football tournament is decided in a grueling final on Saturday.

The competitive nature of the tourney was clear from the start as most of the teams are sworn rivals from the same cluster of villages, turning each match to a derby.

Participating teams came from Bafuloto, Farato, Galloya, Kubuneh, Kubariko, Kunkujang-Jattaya, Babylon Lamin CDC, Kerewan, Abuko and host, Makumbaya.

Under an effective, inspiring and dedicated Makumbaya Youths and Sport Committee, led by Ebou Tamba the tournament was injected with a financial muscle by Hon Seedy Njie, deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. It started from the basics- clearing and leveling of a new ground handed to the youths by the village leadership.

Impressed with the innovative dedication of the youths Hon Seedy Njie provided funding for the lucrative D70, 000 cash prize and a professional glittering giant trophy and medals for the finalists.

In a fitting end to the tourney a spectacular scene was on display at the new grounds which was also inaugurated at half tone as part of the evening’s proceedings. The ground, measuring 200x 200 meters, was christened The Makumba Kujabi Sports Complex, after the founder of the village.

The final showcased a rare women- dominated panel of referees much to the admiration of the many ministers and NAMs present at the field.

From the first blast of the whistle, the gripping euphoria that started and ballooned into a thunderous cheering among the Jamano FC fans, reached fever peak as the team from Babylon found the back of net, for what would have been an opener had it not been swiftly and rightfully disallowed. The short-lived Jamano FC celebrations did not entirely fade as the team went on to unsuccessfully press for a break through,

In response, Galloya’s rattled spirit from that early scare lifted them to push for a goal that proved the test of time and in the end despite its own additional classy runs and marauding attacks for a second goal, they only held onto the slender 1-0 that was enough to write them a memorable history as champions, and making them D40,000 richer.

At the blast of the last whistle, the giant crowd, now split into subdued and jubilant formations, stood for the glamorous medal and presentations.

Galloya UTD received and raised the trophy that made them kings of the 30 -team league tournament amid deafening applause. And as if that was a signal from the heavens, torrential rains began to pour.

The tournament sponsor, Hon Seedy Njie congratulated the organisers and the dignitaries who attended the final.