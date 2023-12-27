Gambia Afcon opponent Guinea names squad

Gambia’s group mate Guinea is almost ready with its final list of players to the Afcon which starts in Ivory Coast on January 13. Coach Kaba Diawara, on Sunday named 25 players to represent the Syli National at Cote d’Ivoire 2023.
The Syli National are in Group C alongside Senegal, Cameroon and Gambia.
Guinea will be making its 13th Africa Cup of Nations appearance.
The 25 Guinea players
Goalkeepers
Aly Keita
Moussa Camara
Ibrahim Koné
Defenders
Antoine Conte
Ibrahima Diakite
Issiagha Sylla
Sékou Oumar Sylla
Mouctar Diakhaby
Julien Janvier
Saidou Sow
Mohamed Aly Camara
Midfielders
Amadou Diawara
Seydouba Cisse
Aguibou Camara
Naby Keita
Aboudoulaye Toure
Mory Konate
Moriba Kourouma
Karim Cisse
Forwards
Francois Kamano
Morgan Guilavogui
Serhou Guirassy
Mohamed Bayo
Jose Martinez Kante
Facinet Conte
All squads are provisional until the final list of 27 players is announced by CAF, following their submission by participating teams, on 3 Janaury 2024.
Guinea’s match schedule in Group C:
o January 15, 2024: Cameroon vs. Guinea, 17:00 GMT, Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro
o January 19, 2024: Guinea vs. Gambia, 20:00 GMT, Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro
o January 23, 2024: Guinea vs. Senegal, 17:00 GMT, Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro