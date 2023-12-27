Gambia Afcon opponent Guinea names squad

- Advertisement -

Gambia’s group mate Guinea is almost ready with its final list of players to the Afcon which starts in Ivory Coast on January 13. Coach Kaba Diawara, on Sunday named 25 players to represent the Syli National at Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

The Syli National are in Group C alongside Senegal, Cameroon and Gambia.

Guinea will be making its 13th Africa Cup of Nations appearance.

- Advertisement -

The 25 Guinea players

Goalkeepers

Aly Keita

- Advertisement -

Moussa Camara

Ibrahim Koné

Defenders

Antoine Conte

Ibrahima Diakite

Issiagha Sylla

Sékou Oumar Sylla

Mouctar Diakhaby

Julien Janvier

Saidou Sow

Mohamed Aly Camara

Midfielders

Amadou Diawara

Seydouba Cisse

Aguibou Camara

Naby Keita

Aboudoulaye Toure

Mory Konate

Moriba Kourouma

Karim Cisse

Forwards

Francois Kamano

Morgan Guilavogui

Serhou Guirassy

Mohamed Bayo

Jose Martinez Kante

Facinet Conte

All squads are provisional until the final list of 27 players is announced by CAF, following their submission by participating teams, on 3 Janaury 2024.

Guinea’s match schedule in Group C:

o January 15, 2024: Cameroon vs. Guinea, 17:00 GMT, Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

o January 19, 2024: Guinea vs. Gambia, 20:00 GMT, Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

o January 23, 2024: Guinea vs. Senegal, 17:00 GMT, Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro